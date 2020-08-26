Spotify Premium is great when you want to appreciate your music ad-free and download playlists to listen anywhere on-the-go. But, at £9.99 a month for a standard account, the streaming service certainly isn’t cheap. Here’s how to cancel your Spotify sub.

On top of the above-mentioned perks, Premium subscribers can listen to any track and hit skip without worrying about hitting their limit. Unfortunately for the music service, sometimes other streaming apps win our hearts (and our budgets) for the month.

Whether your free trial has ended, you’re jumping ship to Apple Music or you just haven’t found yourself listening to music as much as you used to, read on to find out how to cancel your Spotify Premium subscription.

If you’re also not ready to be bombarded with ads by Spotify Free, scroll even further down to read our guide on how to close your Spotify account for good.

Related: How to download music from Spotify

How to cancel Spotify

Cancelling your Spotify Premium plan is easy. Follow the steps below to get rid of your subscription and go back to using Spotify Free:

Go to your account page

Click ‘Your plan’

Select ‘‘Change plan’

Scroll down to Spotify Free and click ‘Cancel Premium’

Confirm that you wish to cancel your subscription

Your account page should now show the date your plan will revert back to Spotify Free. You’ll continue to take advantage of all of the perks of Premium until this date hits, including downloads and ad-free listening, so be sure to make the most of all of those features before they’re gone.

Related: How to set up a Spotify Duo account

How to delete your Spotify account

If you’re not interested in keeping Spotify Free, you can also choose to delete your Spotify account entirely. To close your account, simply follow these steps:

Go to Spotify’s support page

Hit ‘Account’

Choose ‘I want to close my account’

Follow the steps to delete your Spotify account permanently

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …