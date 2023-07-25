EA Sports FC 24 System Requirements: Official specs for PC

FC 24 is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X and PC on 29th September. Here is everything you about the EA Sports FC 24 system requirements.

We’ve already covered how FC 24 differs from FIFA 23, but now it’s time to figure out how you can play this game on PC.

EA Sports released the official specs for FC 24 so you know exactly what you need to play this game in Full HD. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

Minimum Specs

Operating System Windows 10 64-bit (or later) Processor (Intel) Intel Core i5-6600K Processor (AMD) AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Graphics (Nvidia) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Graphics (AMD) AMD Radeon RX 570 Storage 50GB RAM 8GB

EA Sports has not clarified what the specifications are for the minimum requirements but, based on previous FIFA entries, we imagine that it will play at 720p at 30fps.

The required Intel and AMD processor solutions were released in 2015 and 2017, respectively. These processors can be found in both New and Used conditions from various third-party sellers – such as eBay, Amazon and Overclockers – with the prices varying from £35 to £100.

Apple Music Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free! Apple

Get 1 month free

£10.99 p/m Sign up

The graphics cards were released a couple of years ago and are relatively old compared to the next-generation GPUs on the market. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti can be found online from £65 to £150, depending on the seller. The AMD Radeon RX 570 can be found at similar prices.

Anyone who has brought a gaming PC within the last few years will easily hit these requirements, but if you find that you do need to upgrade, it shouldn’t be too costly.

The required RAM and storage are also very reasonable. Older gaming PCs usually come with 8GB of RAM, so it’s also unlikely that you will need to upgrade your memory.

Recommended Specs

Operating System Windows 10 64-bit (or later) Processor (Intel) Intel Core i7-6700 Processor (AMD) AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Graphics (Nvidia) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Graphics (AMD) AMD RX 5600 XT Storage 50GB RAM 12GB

The recommended specs are a little more demanding but should be easily attainable for most people with a current gaming PC.

The Intel Core i7-6700 and AMD Ryzen 7 2700X were released in 2015 and 2018, respectively. They can be found for varying prices online between £50 to £150, so it shouldn’t be too costly if you do need the upgrade.

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 and AMD RX 5600 XT are a little more recent, coming out in 2019 and 2020. New versions of these graphics cards go for up to £200, but that will depend on the seller and if it is new or used. However, we would expect anyone who is a PC gamer to already hit these requirements and own a more powerful GPU.

The RAM is a little more demanding, at 12GB. If you own an older PC you may find that you only have 8GB RAM, so you may need to upgrade your memory. This can be a costly endeavour, but it will depend on your setup. If you’re using a gaming laptop, we recommend checking out our dedicated article on how to upgrade laptop RAM to make the process a lot easier.

EA Sports has not specified how to play FC 24 in 4K. However, since the game doesn’t seem to be overly demanding, we reckon that any graphics card from the latest Nvidia RTX 4000 Series or AMD Radeon 7000 Series will do the trick.