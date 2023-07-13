Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

EA Sports FC 24: Gameplay and release date revealed for post-FIFA game

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

EA Sports FC 24 will be available from September 29, the publisher said upon revealing its first football game of the post-FIFA era during a live stream today.

EA also revealed the first gameplay trailer for the game, although we certainly weren’t looking at actual footage from FIFA matches in the traditional context. We presume that’ll come much later. Right now, what we’re seeing is very much like the FIFA previews of year’s past.

The showcase revealed details about the Ultimate Team, within EA Sports FC24 (or FC24 if you’re into the whole brevity thing), which will now include women’s and men’s players together, on the same pitch. There’ll also be a new FUT Evolutions feature, which will give players the opportunity to develop their own club legends by completing objectives to boost their skills.

EA is also pretty psyched by gameplay authenticity advances powered by the latest Hypermotion tech. It “translates the rhythm and fluidity of real-world football” using data from real world matches in top competitions, EA says.

There’s also a new PlayStyles feature optimised by Opta data (among other sources). EA says it goes beyond the traditional ratings and aims to capture what makes certain players special. The publisher says the feature will affect gameplay “giving players unique capabilities you’ll see and feel that make their way of playing more authentic.”

Finally, the Frostbite engine’s SAPIEN player models can now replicate the ripple of a kit as the defender is beaten. Naturally, there’ll be more details to come in the run up to this September’s launch.

The game can be preordered now and you’ll be able to play a week early on September 22. A new turn based mobile game called FC Tactical will also launch later this year. If you’re so inclined, you can watch the full reveal live stream below:

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

