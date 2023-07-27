Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Baldur’s Gate 3 System Requirements: What you need to play on PC

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be launching on PC on the 3rd of August and coming to the PS5 on the 31st of August 2023.

Fans have been waiting for the release of Baldur’s Gate 3 for several years now, so it’s very exciting to see the release date creeping up on the horizon.

If you’re interested in playing this game on PC, then you will need to make sure that your setup is up to the task. Keep reading to find out the key Baldur’s Gate 3 system requirements on PC.

Minimum Specs

Operating SystemWindows 10 64-bit (or later)
Processor (Intel)Intel Core i5-4690
Processor (AMD)AMD FX 8350
Graphics (Nvidia)Nvidia GTX 970
Graphics (AMD)AMD RX 480 (4GB+ of VRAM)
Storage150GB
RAM8GB

Larian Studios has released the minimum and recommended specifications for Baldur’s Gate 3. The developers did not specify the performance, but we imagine it will play the game at 720p at 30fps.

Thankfully, these specifications are not too demanding. The Intel and AMD processors were released in 2014 and 2012 respectively. Due to the release date, it’s likely that any PC gamers will already be using a powerful enough CPU. If you do need to replace your CPU, both of these models are selling for between £30 to £150, depending on the seller and if the unit is new or used.

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free!

  • Apple
  • Get 1 month free
  • £10.99 p/m
Sign up

The Nvidia and AMD graphics card options came out in 2014 and 2016. They can be found on third-party sites – like Amazon, eBay and Overclockers – from £50 to $160. If you have updated your gaming PC within the last few years, it’s unlikely that you will need to upgrade.

The 8GB of RAM is standard, and most older gaming PCs do come with 8GB of RAM already installed. The storage requirements may be out of reach for some users, at 150GB. If you do need to upgrade your storage, make sure you check out our best external hard drive round-up.

Operating SystemWindows 10 64-bit (or later)
Processor (Intel)Intel Core i7-8700K
Processor (AMD)AMD R5 3600
Graphics (Nvidia)Nvidia 2060 Super
Graphics (AMD)AMD RX 5700 XT (8GB+ of VRAM)
Storage150GB
RAM16GB

We can assume that the recommended specs for Baldur’s Gate 3 will play the game in Full HD (1080p) at 60fps.

These requirements are a little more demanding but should be easily attainable for anyone who owns a current gaming PC. The Intel and AMD processors were released in 2017 and 2019 and can be found on various third-party sites for between £100 to £250.

The graphics card options are a little more recent, with the Nvidia 2060 Super and AMD RX 5700 XT launching in 2019. However, since these are both previous-generation cards, anyone who has updated their gaming PC in the last few years should have a more powerful GPU, which should then comfortably meet the Baldur’s Gate 3 system requirements. Graphics cards generally are more expensive than processors, so if you do need to upgrade then it’s likely that you will be spending over £200.

The storage has not increased for the recommended specs, but the RAM has doubled to 16GB. If you do own an older PC then you will likely need to upgrade, which can be a costly endeavour depending on your current setup. If you’re using a gaming laptop then check out our dedicated explainer on how to upgrade laptop RAM to make the whole process a lot easier.

It has not been specified what you need to play this game in 4K, but we imagine that the next-generation Nvidia RTX 4000 Series and AMD Ryzen 7000 Series graphics cards would do the trick.

You might like…

EA Sports FC 24 System Requirements: Official specs for PC

EA Sports FC 24 System Requirements: Official specs for PC

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart System Requirements – Official specs for PC

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart System Requirements – Official specs for PC

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
What is Unreal Engine? Epic Games’ creation tool explained

What is Unreal Engine? Epic Games’ creation tool explained

Adam Speight 4 weeks ago
What are Razer Skins? The customisable skins explained

What are Razer Skins? The customisable skins explained

Gemma Ryles 4 weeks ago
Starfield System Requirements: Prepare your PC specs for launch

Starfield System Requirements: Prepare your PC specs for launch

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
What is backwards compatibility? Everything you need to know

What is backwards compatibility? Everything you need to know

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.