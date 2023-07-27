Baldur’s Gate 3 System Requirements: What you need to play on PC

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be launching on PC on the 3rd of August and coming to the PS5 on the 31st of August 2023.

Fans have been waiting for the release of Baldur’s Gate 3 for several years now, so it’s very exciting to see the release date creeping up on the horizon.

If you’re interested in playing this game on PC, then you will need to make sure that your setup is up to the task. Keep reading to find out the key Baldur’s Gate 3 system requirements on PC.

Minimum Specs

Operating System Windows 10 64-bit (or later) Processor (Intel) Intel Core i5-4690 Processor (AMD) AMD FX 8350 Graphics (Nvidia) Nvidia GTX 970 Graphics (AMD) AMD RX 480 (4GB+ of VRAM) Storage 150GB RAM 8GB

Larian Studios has released the minimum and recommended specifications for Baldur’s Gate 3. The developers did not specify the performance, but we imagine it will play the game at 720p at 30fps.

Thankfully, these specifications are not too demanding. The Intel and AMD processors were released in 2014 and 2012 respectively. Due to the release date, it’s likely that any PC gamers will already be using a powerful enough CPU. If you do need to replace your CPU, both of these models are selling for between £30 to £150, depending on the seller and if the unit is new or used.

The Nvidia and AMD graphics card options came out in 2014 and 2016. They can be found on third-party sites – like Amazon, eBay and Overclockers – from £50 to $160. If you have updated your gaming PC within the last few years, it’s unlikely that you will need to upgrade.

The 8GB of RAM is standard, and most older gaming PCs do come with 8GB of RAM already installed. The storage requirements may be out of reach for some users, at 150GB. If you do need to upgrade your storage, make sure you check out our best external hard drive round-up.

Recommended Specs

Operating System Windows 10 64-bit (or later) Processor (Intel) Intel Core i7-8700K Processor (AMD) AMD R5 3600 Graphics (Nvidia) Nvidia 2060 Super Graphics (AMD) AMD RX 5700 XT (8GB+ of VRAM) Storage 150GB RAM 16GB

We can assume that the recommended specs for Baldur’s Gate 3 will play the game in Full HD (1080p) at 60fps.

These requirements are a little more demanding but should be easily attainable for anyone who owns a current gaming PC. The Intel and AMD processors were released in 2017 and 2019 and can be found on various third-party sites for between £100 to £250.

The graphics card options are a little more recent, with the Nvidia 2060 Super and AMD RX 5700 XT launching in 2019. However, since these are both previous-generation cards, anyone who has updated their gaming PC in the last few years should have a more powerful GPU, which should then comfortably meet the Baldur’s Gate 3 system requirements. Graphics cards generally are more expensive than processors, so if you do need to upgrade then it’s likely that you will be spending over £200.

The storage has not increased for the recommended specs, but the RAM has doubled to 16GB. If you do own an older PC then you will likely need to upgrade, which can be a costly endeavour depending on your current setup. If you’re using a gaming laptop then check out our dedicated explainer on how to upgrade laptop RAM to make the whole process a lot easier.

It has not been specified what you need to play this game in 4K, but we imagine that the next-generation Nvidia RTX 4000 Series and AMD Ryzen 7000 Series graphics cards would do the trick.