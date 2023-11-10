The Logitech MX Mechanical is a WFH bargain at more than 10% off

Not a fan of low-travel productivity keyboards but don’t quite need a full-on gaming keyboard? The Logitech MX Mechanical is the ideal middle ground, and it’s available at a discount on Amazon.

Accessory deals are rife during Amazon sales events and the run-up to Black Friday is no different. The Logitech MX Mechanical is now £21 off, at £128.47.

Admittedly, this is far from a budget option but it’s a high-class keyboard that has an RRP of £170, so it’s a worth discount that brings it down to a more palatable cost. Many excellent mechanical keyboards can close in on the £200 mark, so this is pleasingly at the other end of the £100-plus price bracket.

Throughout most of 2023, the Logitech MX Mechanical has come in at the £150 that we’re measuring the discount from. There was a short period in October, around the Amazon Big Deal Days event, when this keyboard was at this low price but since then it has risen back to its £170 RRP. That last rise was for a short time and fairly recent, so we aren’t going for hyperbole, rather measuring from that more common £150 price. Either way, this keyboard is now a strong deal at £130.

Is the Logitech MX Mechanical worth buying?

A mechanical keyboard for the office Pros Great build quality

Responsive, tactile switches

Excellent battery life Cons Expensive

Lack of software-based customisation may not please some

The Logitech MX Mechanical is a great office-based mechanical keyboard

Well built

Features great-feeling tactile switches

Excellent battery life

Slim and sleek design with two-tone grey color

Doubleshot keycaps are a nice touch

Tactile Quiet switches feel excellent

Dual modes of connectivity (Bluetooth and USB wireless receiver)

Battery life lasts up to 10 months

White backlighting looks professional

So, what makes this Logitech keyboard worth your consideration? It’s one of the most interesting products in this category. There aren’t many options that bridge the gap between home office and gaming keyboard. With some products that fall in this gap being made for keyboard enthusiasts, rather than those who just want to get work done but on a satisfying set of keys. The Logitech MX Mechanical does just that.

For the £100-plus price, you’d expect a solid build and you can just that, but it remains slim and stylish. The tactile switches offer a satisfying keypress while the white backlighting is useful and understated. The battery life is up to snuff for a wireless option, coming in at up to 10 months.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Logitech MX Mechanical review

