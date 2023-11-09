This fantastic Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker is hard to resist thanks to a huge discount

If you’re on the hunt for an air fryer this Black Friday then this deal from John Lewis might be hard to beat.

Head to John Lewis, and the Ninja appliance will cost over £100 less than it did just a month ago. What cost £249.99 for most of October has dropped in price by £111.99, now retailing at £138.

The Ninja Speedi ON400UK rapid cooker and air fryer is one of the most flexible options in a very popular market at the moment, a 10-in-1 product that promises faster cooking times than ever.

Over £100 saving on Ninja rapid cooker and air fryer Buy through John Lewis, and this highly flexible rapid cooker and air fryer will cost £138, a saving of £111.99 on its previous price of £249.99. John Lewis

Was £249.99

Now £138 View Deal

Air fryers need no introduction as they are one of the most sought-after kitchen appliances and some of the most popular products we review, especially around Black Friday and Christmas.

This Ninja Speedi promises something a bit more than you’d expect from a standard air fryer, though. It has four rapid steaming options, as well as six air fry/hob functions, giving the option to grill, sauté or slow cook your favourite meals.

Its 5.7 litre non-stick cooking pot can fit a 2kg roast inside it, and you can cook different parts of full meals at the same time – for example, fish with rice and a side of vegetables. Or air fry hand-cut chips with 75% less fat when compared to deep frying.

We were very impressed by the product in our 4.5/5 review. The steam air frying was a particular highlight for us, and we loved its huge range of cooking options. The crisper plate was fiddly to remove and it didn’t reach the same high temperatures as some air fryers, but the positives more than outweighed the negatives on such a flexible product.

If it’s air frying and more that you’re looking for, this is a great discount to look into this as we head into the festive shopping season.