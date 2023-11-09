Save £190 on this 5-star Kenwood kMix before Black Friday has even started

This big discount on a Kenwood stand mixer is great news for bakers and chefs looking for a good value product.

It previously cost £419.99 through John Lewis, but a £190 saving brings that cost down to just £229.99, shaving the price down to almost half what it once was. You don’t need to wait for Black Friday when the deals are this good right now.

The Kenwood KMX750 kMix Stand Mixer is available in black, cream or red, and could be the perfect new appliance for your home kitchen.

£190 off a Kenwood Stand Mixer You can save £190 on a Kenwood KMX750 kMix Stand Mixer through John Lewis, making it cost £229.99. John Lewis

Was £419.99

Now £229.99 View Deal

There’s a lot on offer here, including a varying speed level to suit gentle mixing all the way up to intense whisking. Connect to the slow-speed hub and you can grate, spiralise, mince, slow juice or even roll pasta. A splashguard will help protect against mess, cutting down on icing sugar and batter marks on your kitchen counter.

You can also choose from a range of tools – a dough tool, whisk or beater, so it’ll work on meringue just as well as on biscuit dough. It’s not too bad on quantities either – the five-litre polished stainless steel bowl can fit up to 2.72kg of cake mixture, 1.35kg of bread or 12 egg whites.

We were impressed by the product when we tested it last year, giving it a perfect 5/5 score. Seeing it as a breath of fresh air in the stand mixers market, we found it efficient, powerful and fuss-free, while praising its great speeds. To go with that, all the removable components are dishwasher safe, so it’s one of the easiest mixers to keep clean.

Our only criticism was that the price may be higher than some alternatives, so this deal could help convince you to buy it if it brings it into your price range.

Treat yourself to one of these this month, and you’ll be treating yourself and many others with great food, be that cake, bread or meringue, for many years to come.