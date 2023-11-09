This Black Friday coffee machine bargain gets you Costa drinks on the cheap

There’s a good quality coffee machine from Bosch on sale that is bound to be on the Christmas wishlists of many coffee drinkers.

The Bosch Tassimo MyWay 2 Coffee Machine lets you set the size, temperature and intensity of your brew to make the perfect hot drink, customised to your tastes.

Buy it through John Lewis & Partners at the moment, and you’ll save £40 off its former £99.99 asking price, now making it around 40% less, at a price of just £59.99.

This is a machine with a 1.3 litre water tank and you can pick between two colour options. It’s not just coffee you can make with it either – it offers hot chocolate and tea alongside its espressos and cappuccinos, making sure there’s something for the whole family to enjoy. There are also drinks from top brands, including Costa lattes and Cadbury’s hot chocolates for you to enjoy as part of the pod-operated machine.

The control panel has touch icons for coffee strength and cup size, with a temperature icon and numbers 1-4 for programmable settings. There are also warning lights that come up when the water tank needs refilling, or when the machine needs descaling.

We enjoyed the product when we reviewed it, awarding it 4/5 stars and a prestigious Recommend badge. It was easy to use and we were impressed by the memory function that lets you customise your drinks.

We found it splashes slightly and we were less impressed by its sweetened UHT milk, which won’t be for people who can’t stand their sweeter drinks. This means it’s not a perfect all-around machine, but its coffee tastes very good – in fact, it came into its own when we made a Costa gingerbread latte with it, showing it is best for flavoured drinks.

If it’s sweet milky drinks and convenience you like, then this £40 saving is a deal you’ll want to make the most of while you can.