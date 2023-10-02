Trusted Reviews’ Tech Gift Guide: The top tech presents for any occasion

If you’re looking to buy some new tech for a loved one but aren’t to sure where to start then we’re here to help with our top picks.

Whether it’s a new game, a smartwatch, a pair of earbuds or even for a lucky few, a new phone, tech can make for a great gift at almost any time of year. Between birthdays, anniversaries and major holidays, there’s definitely no shortage of gift-giving events on the calendar, but after a while it can be tricky to come up with new ideas.

Thankfully, there’s a ton of variety in tech – too much really, which is why we’ve pooled the collective experience of the Trusted Reviews team to bring you a gift guide filled with tech that your loved ones will be glad to get.

While the majority of products featured here will be inspired by our reviews, a handful of products will be made up of items that we swear by and use daily, but haven’t given an official Trusted Reviews rating, like phone accessories for instance.

If you’re looking to buy for yourself and simply need a look at the latest deals then we’ve got you sorted there too with our guides on the best iPhone deals, best PS5 deals and best TV deals. Without keeping you any longer, here are our top picks for the best tech gifts you can buy right now.

Roku Streambar

Let’s face it, there’s no better way to relax after a long day at work than by putting your feet up and diving into some great TV shows. There are plenty of streaming sticks out there that can give you access to most (or all) of the major streaming services, but there’s only one that comes with a serious bump in audio quality, and that’s the Roku Streambar.

This ingenious piece of tech looks like a miniature soundbar, but it includes Roku’s fantastic streaming software to give you an all-in-one experience. In spite of its low price point, the Streambar can still pump out some impressively loud audio, plus it does a good job of heightening the bass and elevating vocal tracks so you won’t struggle to hear what characters are saying.

Eufy Robovac 11S

Even though it’s an essential household chore, vacuuming is hardly a fun way to pass the time and depending on the amount of floor space you have to cover, it can take ages. With that in mind, anyone would be grateful if you could take the vacuuming off of their to-do list, but unless you want to take on the chore yourself then a robot vacuum can be an excellent buy.

Because of their growing popularity, there are some robot vacuums out there that come with tons of bells and whistles and an eye-watering price point to boot. To keep things within a reasonable gift-giving budget however, we’ve opted to highlight the Eufy Robovac 11S which has a wallet-friendly price tag and doesn’t require a lot of smart home know-how to operate. Just charge it up and use the included remote to set the 11S on its course. It’s that simple.

Mous 25L Backpack

If the person you’re buying for already has every piece of tech they could ever want (what a concept), then it might be time for some outside the box thinking, namely a backpack that’s big enough to fit all of that tech inside of it. To that end, the Mous 25L backpack is the ultimate pick.

As its name implies, this mammoth backpack can fit plenty thanks to its huge central compartment that’s big enough to fit a selection of clothes for a short getaway. There’s also a separate compartment to keep your laptop or tablet safe and secure, plus the backpack itself is water resistant and tough enough to bounce back from some serious damage.

Pixel 7a

Aside from a handful of lucky few, we don’t envision too many people receiving the latest iPhone under the Christmas tree.

The best phones in particular just come at too great an expense to be easily considered as gifts, but if you do know of someone who needs a new handset, or might even be interested in getting their first ever phone, then there’s plenty in the mid-range market to give you bang for your buck.

Out of the current mid-range pack, it’s the Pixel 7a that stands head and shoulders above the rest with Google’s clean take on Android and one of the best camera set-ups for the price. It also helps that the 7a benefits from Google’s guarantee of multiple years of software and security updates, making it a solid investment beyond the initial purchase.

Remarkable 2

No matter how many technical advancements are made, there are some people who still swear by pen and paper when it comes to note-taking. While it can be ideal for breaking away from your emails and getting your thoughts in order, the lack of digitisation can make it tricky to go back and find a specific note or piece of information that you’ve written down. The Remarkable 2 solves this issue in style.

This e-ink tablet recreates the feeling of writing on a notepad with its paper-like display, and the stylus (sold separately) feels like a pencil in your hands. You can choose between different pen styles and sizes to personalise your notes, and if you need to quickly check up on something you wrote, you can always see notes in the accompanying Remarkable smartphone and desktop app.

Click here to buy the Remarkable 2

Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon’s e-reader has seen tons of revisions since it hit the market, but it’s still a device that we’d recommend in a heartbeat to any avid readers out there, or even former bookworms looking to pick up the habit once more. Even though the standard Kindle and larger Kindle Oasis are available, it’s the mid-line Kindle Paperwhite that’s our top pick.

The latest model comes with impressive clarity that makes text look sharper than ever before, and an included warm light that allows for easier night-time reading. It also helps that Kindle books tend to be a lot cheaper than paperbacks and hardbacks, not to mention the regular 99p offers that Amazon loves to drop.

ChargeTree Go

Speaking from experience, travelling with three or more pieces of tech can be something of a headache. For example, when I currently travel with my iPhone 14, Apple Watch SE 2 and LG UFP8 earbuds, I need to pack three separate charging cables and a decent amount of wall adapters to boot. If this situation sounds familiar (or you’ve heard a friend complain about the same issue) then you may want to give the STM ChargeTree Go a look.

This portable wireless charger only requires a single USB-C cable to be plugged into a power outlet, at which point it can charge any phone and earbuds that support wireless charging, and there’s even a dedicated slot to charge your Apple Watch. While iPhone users will definitely get more use out of the device than most, it is a handy means of cutting down on the amount of cables that you have to remember to bring with you anytime you leave the house.

Echo Show 15

Much like the Roku Streambar, the Echo Show 15 is another all-in-one device that’s hard not to love. At launch, the Show 15 was a large Alexa-powered smart display that could act as your smart home hub for controlling your lights, listening to music, looking up recipes and more. In the time since however, the Show 15’s repertoire has expanded to include Fire TV support.

This means that you can now dive into the latest content from services like Prime Video and Now, making the Echo Show 15 a mini-TV of sorts. Given that the device now sees regular discounts during Amazon’s major sales events, it’s an easy win that’s sure to please any smart home aficionados.