Black Friday Laptop Deals: What to expect and deals live now

Black Friday Laptop Deals: The massive shopping event is also a great time to buy a laptop. We round up what you need to know and what you can expect. Plus, for those in need of a laptop right now, we’ve got the best deals currently going.

Black Friday Laptop Deals

This year, Black Friday will fall on November 23rd, and we fully expect there to be a range of discounts on laptops just like Black Friday 2017. But you really shouldn’t think about Black Friday as being a one day event. It’s morphed into a discount frenzy that lasts the majority of November, starting weeks before the actual Black Friday day itself, then lasting the following week into Cyber Monday.

Last year, some of the most noteworthy discounts were on Microsoft Surface Pro convertibles, MacBooks and Google Pixelbooks. But it’s not just premium models that will be discounted. For those on a tighter budget, expect to see some tasty discounts on Chromebooks from the likes of Acer and Asus.

You can rest assured that we’ll keep checking back and updating our featured offers accordingly, so keep us bookmarked. Keep an eye on our Best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday 2018 pages where we’ll be rounding up discounts on everything tech related.

Best Laptop Deals Available Now

If you’re not in a position to wait until the Black Friday laptop sales extravaganza, despair not. Retailers still discount laptops year round and have to compete with one another.

Before deciding on a new laptop, think about: What are you going to be doing with your new machine? There are machines that cover everything from light web browsing and word processing to high-end gaming and video editing.

What form factor are you after? Is this going to be a fully fledged desktop replacement, or do you want to be as light and portable as possible?

Finally, of course, there’s a matter of price. All of the above options feed into that final price tag, and you can expect to pay anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand pounds to get what you want.

Hopefully you’re not feeling too daunted by the prospect of shopping for a new laptop. You really shouldn’t be, because our team is here to guide you to the best laptop deals.

All prices were correct at the time of publication, but do tend to change quickly. Act fast if you want to snap up a bargain.

Best Laptop Deals – Currys

Finding a deal in Currys is easy; the store has dozens of computing products on some sort of offer every single week. Finding one that’s truly great value is a little harder. We’ve scoured through its listings and hand-picked the very best. Currys is also offering £20 off Microsoft Office when you buy any Windows 10 laptop, sweetening its deals further.

Best Laptop Deals – Amazon

With so many products on Amazon, it can sometimes be difficult to work out what’s a good deal and what’s not. Fear not, these top-notch discounts are legitimate money-savers.

Best Laptop Deals – Argos

Argos might not be known for its computing sales, but we’ve seen this retailer offering the best price on great laptops countless times in the past. Here are our picks of the moment.

Best Argos Laptop Deals (Price: Low to high) Lenovo IdeaPad 320S This lightweight laptop is wallet-friendly and includes a sizeable 1TB of storage, 4GB of RAM and an AMD A9 processor, which is more than enough for more general users. Acer Swift 3 Acer’s Swift 3 is one of our favourite lightweight laptops, thanks to its sprightly dual-core processor, SSD storage and lightweight design. This laptop weighs in at 1.6kg, packs a Full HD screen and a dual-core Intel Core i3 processor, all for under £500. Argos is currently selling this model for £100 less than Amazon.

Best Laptop Deals – John Lewis

John Lewis price matches other retailers like-for-like, although in the world of laptops this is easy to avoid since this retailer sells various laptop specifications that are exclusive to its own store shelves. You also get a 2 year warranty on many models, too, which helps John Lewis stand apart.

Best Laptop Deals – Very

Very has an excellent deal on the Google Pixelbook and also offers great buy now, pay later finance deals if that’s your preference.

Best Laptop Deals – AO

If you want a cracking deal on a super budget-friendly laptop, look no further than this.

Best AO Laptop Deals (Price: Low to high) Asus VivoBook E 14" Laptop If you only have basic needs, this lightweight Asus VivoBook E is a great choice. It boasts up to 9 hours battery life and weighs just 1.6kg.

