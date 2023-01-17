TV Deals for January 2023: Huge discounts on OLED, QLED and 4K TVs

Ready to upgrade to a nice new TV? We’ve got you covered with the best TV deals available right now to suit a wide range of budgets.

Unlike phones and laptops, TVs aren’t exactly high on most people’s lists when it comes to regular upgrades. After all, unless you’re desperately in need of the latest screen technology then chances are, that old set that you bought half a decade ago can still do the job just fine when it comes to watching your favourite films and shows.

If your current TV has started to outstay its welcome however – either from age or a lack of modern day features, then there are tons of options available to you. The best part is that with so much choice available in the world of TVs, it’s now easier than ever to nab a bargain on your next upgrade. Even some of the pricier OLED TVs that used to fetch a significant price tag are now available with decent discounts attached.

Of course, some deals are better than others and it can be tricky to know which TVs are actually worth your money. Using our extensive knowledge from the countless TVs we’ve tested, we’re here to help by bringing you the best deals of the bunch on the sets that are worth upgrading to.

Best TV Deals

LG 43UP75006LF 43-inch 4K UHD Deal It’s rare to see an LG TV with such a huge discount attached, so if you’re on the lookout for a reliable, entry-level UHD TV then this deal is an easy one to recommend. Amazon

Was £499.99

Now £369 View Deal

Samsung 43-inch Q60B QLED TV Deal Samsung’s eye-popping 2022 QLED TVs have now plummeted in price, making this a seriously tempting offer that saves you a whopping 28% off the original price. Amazon

Was £649

Now £469 View Deal

Toshiba 50-inch 50UK3C63DB 4K TV Deal Toshiba has always been renowned for offering great TVs at affordable prices, but this incredible deal over at Argos just sweetens the pot even further with a juicy £50 discount to be had. Argos

Was £329

Now £279 View Deal

Samsung The Frame 32-inch QLED TV Deal Samsung’s The Frame is one of the most stylish TVs you can buy, thanks to its picture frame borders, and it’s just received a significant discount over at Argos while stocks last. Argos

Lowest Price Yet

Now £261.75 View Deal

Sony Bravia XR55A80JU 55-inch OLED TV Deal AO’s cut the cost of this gorgeous 55-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV, which offers up unbeatable contrast to provide new life to your favourite films and TV shows. An excellent opportunity to hop on the OLED bandwagon without breaking the bank. AO

Was £1399

Now £929 View Deal

Best Soundbar Deals

Looking for a decent soundbar to pair with your new or existing TV? Here’s a quick selection of the top soundbar deals available right now.

Sonos Ray Deal Sonos’ entry-level soundbar is now even cheaper with this deal, meaning that you can enjoy Sonos’ renowned audio quality for less. You’d be hard pressed to find a better entry-level soundbar than this. AO

Was £279

Now £249 View Deal

Sonos Beam Gen 2 Deal The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is still one of our favourite soundbars to date, so if you want high-quality audio to bring your movie nights to the next level, then this is the deal to go for. Currys

Was £449.99

Now £425 View Deal

Sony HT-SF150 Deal If you’ve already spent most of your budget on a new TV and there’s very little left for a soundbar then this massive discount on the Sony HT-SF150 will be right up your street. Amazon

Was £150

Now £99 View Deal

How much should I spend on a TV?

Because of the amount of choice now available to consumers, there’s a TV out there to suit almost every budget. Of course, you’ll have to ask yourself exactly how big you want your next TV to be and what features you plan on making the most of when you’re settled in.

If you only want a standard set that’s ideal for keeping everyone entertained via your favourite streaming services then it’s not worth spending more than £500. For those who are more interested in higher screen fidelity and potentially a stronger set of built-in speakers, anticipate spending anywhere between £500-£1000.

The cinephiles and high-end gamers out there can easily spend over £1000 to get the entire feature set needed for them to enjoy their preferred entertainment in the best way possible. The best thing to do is to make a list of the the features you absolutely need and work down from there, as opposed to being swayed by the bells and whistles paraded by pricier sets.

What type of TV should I get?

For most people, a standard UHD 4K set will do the trick. Even though they sit at the entry-level of what’s available, they can still depict films and TV shows with crisp detail that’s easy on the eyes. OLED TVs are the best option right now if you want to delve into the other end of the spectrum as the technology uses self-lighting pixels to deliver an unparalleled level of contrast and vibrancy – these are the TVs you usually see on display in shops.

OLED TVs can be expensive however, so if you want something that’s a step above the 4K standard but doesn’t cost the same amount as OLED, then QLED is your best bet. This technology uses advanced panelling to offer a more realistic level of lighting for a noticeable uptick in fidelity.

Is OLED worth the price?

Almost everyone has asked this question after seeing the price tags sat alongside the latest OLED TVs. Against the competition, OLED TVs easily offer the most arresting image quality available, and while having an OLED TV at home can make for one heck of a movie night, the technology isn’t essential to an enjoyable entertainment experience.

If you do plan on buying an OLED set then it’s best to consider whether or not you’ll be making the most of it. For example, the technology is best paired with physical 4K Ultra HD discs and the latest next-gen consoles to really see what all the fuss is about. If you don’t have those to hand then you might want to consider opting for a QLED TV and saving some money in the process.

Is it worth buying an 8K TV?

8K might sound like an interesting prospect (it’s double the visual fidelity of 4K after all) but at this current point in time, the medium just isn’t popular enough to justify investing in an 8K TV.

There is a handful of 8K content available, and YouTube even supports the format, but it’s far from dethroning 4K as the go-to recording option. The leap to 8K won’t be for quite some time yet so there’s no need to fork out for an expensive 8K TV right now, unless you’re absolutely desperate to watch any 8K footage you’ve shot yourself.