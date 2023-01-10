Broadband Deals for January 2023: Save on Sky Broadband, Virgin Media and more

If you’re ready to cut some costs and swap over to a cheaper internet provider then we’ve got you covered with the latest broadband deals available.

Much like your monthly phone tariff, your internet connection is an essential feature of daily life and can’t really be removed from your monthly expenses unless you fancy living life off the grid. Even though the importance of a solid internet service can’t be overstated, this doesn’t mean that you have to be stuck with paying the same prices indefinitely.

Broadband providers regularly offer tempting deals to entice new customers, usually in the form of significantly reduced fees for 12, 18 or 24-month contracts. What this means is that in order to avoid paying more than you should, savvy shoppers will regularly hop from one provider to another in order to make use of these deals.

If you’re nearing the end of your current contract and there are some hefty fees staring you in the face then we highly recommend checking the alternatives to save your hard earned cash. Luckily for you, we’ve gone ahead and done the hard work by scouting the best broadband deals out there, bringing them to this very page for your perusal.

Best Broadband Deals

Sky Broadband Superfast 35 Deal Sky’s Superfast 35 package is a great entry-level option that nabs you average download speeds of 36Mbps for just £23/month for 18-months. Sky

36Mbps average speeds

Just £23/month View Deal

Virgin Media Broadband Deal As part of its Winter Sale, you can get a whopping 516Mbps download speed average for £33 a month from Virgin Media. The contract lasts for 18-months and there’s a £9.99 installation fee but for such high speeds, this is an ideal buy for large households. Virgin Media

516Mbps average speeds

£33/month View Deal

EE Fibre Broadband Deal For a limited time only, EE mobile customers can get an extra 5GB of data when siging up for EE’s super fast fibre optic broadband, making this the perfect time to upgrade to high speed internet. EE

Ends January 19

From £24/month View Deal

BT Broadband Half Price Deal With no upfront costs to speak of, BT is also offering up a half price rate for the first six months of your broadband contract, saving you a hefty sum in the process. All you have to do is check BT’s coverage in your area to see if the deal is available to you. BT

Save up to £386

Six months for half price View Deal

Now Broadband Super Fibre Deal If you’re after a short term contract that offers a high download speed for very little in return then Now’s Super Fibre broadband deal is a must-have for just £22/month and a £5 delivery fee. Now

63Mbps average speeds

£22/month View Deal

Three 5G Broadband Deal Three now offers 5G broadband contracts and a sizeable half price offer to go with them for the first six months. If you have decent 5G coverage in your area then this is a solid pick to check out. Three

6 months for half price

From £10 View Deal

What is broadband?

Broadband is the current standard for providing internet connections to homes and offices around the world. It was first introduced as the successor to dial-up internet, and the term ‘broadband’ has become synonymous with personal internet connections at large.

Which broadband speed is best for me?

Deciding which speeds to go for depends entirely on the size of your household and the amount of devices you expect to be connected at any given time. For example, smaller households that indulge in a spot of streaming and some internet browsing can get away with around 17Mb per second, while a slightly larger household, particularly with kids in the picture, might want to consider 36Mb per second as a minimum.

If you live in a large house that requires your internet connection to stretch over a sizeable amount of space, or you live with intensive internet users who have a plethora of devices all connected at the same time then it might be worth considering high speed fibre optic broadband instead.

What is fibre optic broadband?

Fibre optic is the most premium version of broadband that you can sign up for. As its name suggests, fibre optic uses fibre cables that are capable of shuttling larger amounts of data at faster speeds than traditional broadband connections.

With fibre optic broadband in tow, it’s possible to reach internet speeds of up to 500Mb per second which makes it ideal for intensive tasks like streaming, online gaming and large file downloads/uploads.

Is broadband better than 5G?

While 5G can offer faster download and upload speeds than traditional broadband, its effectiveness is entirely dependent on the coverage offered by the network provider you’re signed up with. Broadband on the other hand can offer a more reliable connection that’s ideal for streaming content.

Some internet providers are now offering packages that let you connect to mobile data should your broadband connection ever go down, and with the growing prevalence of 5G, it won’t be long before we see these two systems work in greater tandem with one another.