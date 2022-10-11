Grab a Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop for less than £1000

The Razer Blade 15 is widely considered to be one of the best gaming laptops in the business, but you usually have to pay a lot of money for the privilege. That’s not the case right now though, with Amazon knocking a whopping £710 off the price as part of the Prime Early Access sale.

This configuration of the Razer Blade 15 – packing an Intel Core i7-11800H processor Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD – usually retails for £1699.99. It’s now available for just £989, making it one of the biggest laptop bargains this week.

Save £710.99 on the Razer Blade 15 with an RTX 3060 The Razer Blade 15 is one of the top gaming laptop choices, with an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU that excels at Full HD gaming. Buy taking advantage of this deal, you can purchase the fantastic laptop for less than £1000. Amazon

Save £710.99

Now £989 View Deal

While we haven’t reviewed this exact model, we’re a big fan of the Razer Blade range. It features a top class aluminium design that feels as classy as it looks, and a wickedly fast 144Hz screen so fast-paced action looks buttery smooth.

Thanks to the power of the Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, it should be able to run any game in your Steam library at a 1080p resolution. You’ll even be able to activate the likes of DLSS and ray tracing for select games, allowing for a cutting-edge gaming experience.

You also get a great selection of ports here, including Wi-Fi 6, Ethernet, Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, USB-C and HDMI.

It’s worth pointing out that this is a fairly heavy laptop despite looking so slender, and it won’t be able to last too long away from a power charger. But these are normal compromises you need to make when opting for a gaming laptop with this much performance power.

The Razer Blade 15 is still a decent productivity laptop as long as there’s a power source within reach. The keyboard is comfortable to type on, and the large 15.6-inch display makes it easy to multitask with multiple apps.

With such a huge price drop, it’s unlikely that you’ll be able to find a better gaming laptop deal this week. So if you want to play games on a portable laptop, then we recommend splashing the cash on this. Just make sure you sign up for Amazon Prime to qualify for this deal.