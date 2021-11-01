Verdict

The Jabra Elite 3 tick all the right boxes when it comes to sound, design and features. They lack a handful of features found on Jabra’s more premium earbuds, but for less than £80, it’s tough to argue with the Elite 3.

Pros Crystal clear audio and full bass

Comfortable fit

Battery life is longer than expected Cons No ANC

No wireless charging

Availability UK RRP: £79.99

USA RRP: $79.99

Key Features Customisable sound Presets can be found in the Jabra Sound+ app

HearThrough mode The Elite 3 feature a transparency mode that allows you to listen beyond the earbuds

Durable The earbuds are waterproof up to IP55 and covered by a two-year warranty

Battery life Jabra claims the Elite 3 offer up to seven hours of playtime

Introduction

The Jabra Elite 3 are the most affordable earbuds in Jabra’s latest true wireless line-up.

The Elite 3 were released in August 2021, alongside the more feature-packed Elite 7 Pro and the sporty Elite 7 Active.

You may be keen to know that Jabra also launched a pair of Elite 2 earbuds. However, that pair is only available in India, China, Russia and Turkey. `So, if you’re looking for an entry-level pair of Jabra earbuds in the UK, you’ll have an easier time getting your hands on the Elite 3.

Design

Similar look to Jabra’s pricier earbuds

Excellent fit and seal

Waterproof up to IP55

The Jabra Elite 3 look almost identical to the Elite 7 Pro and the Elite 7 Active they launched alongside.

They’re a lightweight and compact pair of earbuds, the triangular body softened with rounded corners before extending toward a silicone ear tip that fits snugly into the ear.

In the box you’ll find small, medium and large ear tips that offer a fantastic seal, helping to isolate noise and improve audio quality.

I was expecting the buttons on the top of the earbuds to be touch controls, but Jabra has opted for large physical buttons that offer a reassuring click when pressed. I quite liked the buttons on the Elite 3 – the click is satisfying and don’t require a lot of pressure, so there’s no fear of pushing the earbuds out of place in the ear as can happen with some true wireless earbuds.

The Elite 3 are water-resistant up to IP55 and come packing a two-year warranty to protect them against dust and water damage.

These buds are available in four colours: Dark Grey, Navy, Lilac and Light Beige.

I tested the Dark Grey pair, which struck me as more of a black shade in most light. The pastel purple earbuds remind me of the Galaxy Buds 2, but my personal favourites are the Light Beige; the champagne colour makes the entry-level earbuds look far more expensive than they actually are.

Lastly, there’s the matching charging case, which, like the earbuds, is similarly small and lightweight with a wide, curved body and a flat top and bottom.

Features

The buds support Jabra’s Sound+ app

Transparency and mono modes

Battery life is great

Like Jabra’s other earbuds, the Elite 3 support the brand’s Sound+ app.

The app currently includes six audio presets to tweak the sound, including Neutral, Speech, Bass boost, Treble boost, Smooth and Energize – although Jabra says it will roll out further presets with future updates.

Through the Sound+ app you can also see how much battery you have left, as well as activate HearThrough mode. You can also access the latter by clicking once on the left earbud.

The HearThrough feature is essentially Jabra’s transparency mode. HearThrough uses the built-in mics to raise the volume of external sounds, making it easier to hold short interactions and hear announcements on public transport without taking the earbuds out.

I found the setting to be reasonably effective, making my own voice crystal clear and other voices and sounds much easier to distinguish than before – although perhaps not clear enough to hold a lengthy conversation.

In total, the Elite 3 include four mics, making them great for holding calls, too. A Mono mode allows you to listen with one earbud when the other is out of battery or charging.

As far as specs go, the Elite 3 include the latest Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and support for the Siri and Google Assistant voice assistants, along with the SBC and aptX codecs.

For Android users, there are additional features, including Google Fast Pair compatibility, instant Alexa activation and one-touch Spotify Tap playback.

Battery life is excellent. Jabra claims the earbuds offer up to seven hours of battery, or a total 28 hours with the charging case, but I found each earbud lasted closer 8hrs 15mins – an hour more than Jabra promises on the box.

The Elite 3 also support fast charging with around an hour of playback available from just 10 minutes of charging.

The case doesn’t support Qi wireless charging, however, which means you’ll need to rely on USB-C to charge the earbuds.

Sound quality

The 6mm drivers offer full bass

Audio is clear and detailed

It’s incredibly dynamic, too

Jabra claims the Elite 3’s 6mm drivers are engineered for rich, full bass, and after listening to the earbuds it’s difficult to argue with this. The Elite 3 offer a balanced sound with pounding bass that’s further emphasised by the Bass boost preset in the Sound+ app.

Doja Cat’s Woman presents a bass performance that’s warm and bouncy, without overshadowing the vocals. Every aspect of the song is clear and packed with detail, and the stereo image offers a good presence as well.

Moving on to a jazz track, the brass in Mean To Me by Dean Martin properly take advantage of the Elite 3’s dynamic sound. The deep vocals also sound fantastic through these bass-focused earbuds, offering both energy and clarity.

Brain by Yang Yoseob sounds equally great, with steady bass, sparkling treble and an abundance of detail coming together to create an overall clear and balanced listening experience.

Should you buy it? You’re looking for excellent all-rounders at an affordable price The Jabra Elite 3 offer great audio, a long-lasting battery and a comfortable fit all for under £80. You want the highest spec Jabra earbuds If you want the best of the best that Jabra has to offer, then you’re better off opting for the Elite 85t, which include larger drivers, ANC and wireless charging – at a significantly higher price.

Final thoughts The Jabra Elite 3 are an impressive pair of earbuds at a budget price. If you’re looking for an affordable pair of earbuds that fit snugly in the ears, offer a long battery life and – most importantly – sound great, you can’t go wrong with the Jabra Elite 3. That said, there’s still room for improvement. The Elite 3 lack wireless charging or active noise cancellation (ANC) to name a few features that can be found on similarly priced rivals, such as the EarFun Free Pro. It seems Jabra is saving these features for its more premium earbuds, such as the Elite 85t. Trusted Score

How we test We test every headphones we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used the earbuds for a week Drained the battery fully Tested with different streaming services

FAQs How much do the Elite 3 cost? The Jabra Elite 3 cost just £79.99. How long does the battery last? Jabra claims the Elite 3 offer seven hours of playtime from a single charge, but I found the battery lasted just over eight hours. There’s a total of 28 hours of battery including the charging case. What colours do the Elite 3 come in? The Elite 3 come in four colours: Dark Grey, Navy, Lilac and Light Beige.

Specs ‹ UK RRP USA RRP Manufacturer IP rating Battery Hours Fast Charging Size (Dimensions) Weight Driver (s) Connectivity Colours Frequency Range Headphone Type Voice Assistant Jabra Elite 3 £79.99 $79.99 Jabra IP54 7 Yes 20.1 x 20.8 x 27.2 MM 4.6 G 6mm Bluetooth 5.2 Dark Grey, Navy, Lilac and Light Beige 20000 20 – Hz In-ear Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant ›