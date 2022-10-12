 large image

Amazon Prime sale live – All the best deals

This 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max has loads of storage and a hefty discount

If you’re looking for a high-quality smartphone that’s got oodles of storage space, then this cut-price deal was tailor-made for you.

As part of the Amazon Prime Early Access deals day, the price of a 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max has dropped from £1549 to £1379, that’s £170 saving.

Save £170 on the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max with this super deal

Save £170 on the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max with this super deal

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is a truly excellent handset, boasting a wonderful set of cameras, a brilliant screen, and an elegant design – along with mind-blowing battery life. This version also bolsters those positive points with a generous 1TB of internal storage, so you won’t have to worry about running out of space.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is one of the best smartphones on the market right now, and it’s not hard to see why. With wonderful cameras, a gorgeous screen, and a slick design, there are plenty of factors which see Apple’s flagship phone of last year clearly in the top-flight of smartphones.

In our review, it was hard to find any fault in the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The camera system is seriously impressive – on of the best we’ve ever tested in fact – and it’s a big positive change to see the inclusion of a 120Hz refresh rate to the screen, so that it’s now smooth as well as being colourful, vibrant, and sharp.

The performance is utterly brilliant, being easily capable of handling any of the tasks you throw at it, while the battery life is great too, lasting us easily through a busy, activity-packed day with lots of screentime and still with juice to spare by bedtime.

Some users might be put off by the notch at the top of the screen, especially now that Apple has introduced the Dynamic Island for its latest iPhone Pro series, and the zoom capabilities are not the absolute best around; but this device offers all-round excellence that’s very hard to beat.

Twinning that with 1TB of storage, and with a price cut to boot, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better deal if you’re a power-user Apple fan.

If you want to keep hunting for more deals then head over to our Amazon Prime Early Access deals hub to keep your finger on the pulse.

