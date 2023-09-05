Dyson Fan Bargain: Get this bladeless fan for just £199

Currys is offering the brilliant Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan at a bargain of a price right now.

The trusted UK retailer is selling the Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan for just £199, which is a bargain. That’s a £200 saving on its previous price, which makes it essentially half price.

Save £200 on the Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan Currys is selling the Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan for just £199, which is half price. Currys

Save £200

Now £199 View Deal

The Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan is the UK tech giant’s full-sized floor-standing bladeless cooling fan, which sweeps the whole room with clean air. Dyson claims that its in-built purifiers remove 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns, which makes it an ideal addition for any allergy sufferers, or simply anyone concerned about air pollution in their area.

It comes with a compact curved remote control, which is magnetised so that you can store it on the fan itself.

We’ve reviewed a number of Dyson’s fan products over the years, and have always found them to be of the highest quality. For example, we rated the Dyson Pure Cool Tower (which bears a number of similarities to the Tower) very highly in our original review, scoring it 4.5 stars out of 5 and labeling it “a great all-rounder”.

Our reviewer particularly appreciated its quiet, automated operation and its similarly smooth air output. Its tall but slim dimensions (very much like the Tower) mean that it can fit in pretty much any free corner of even smaller rooms.

We also gave the Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool and the Dyson Pure Cool Me the same 4.5-star treatment, so this is a consistently accomplished range of fans. You can pick up this latest Dyson fan bargain with confidence.