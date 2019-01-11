Best Laptop Deals for January 2019 – Bargains for every budget

Best Laptop Deals: Looking to pick up a new laptop at the start of 2019? We’ve rounded up some cheap laptops from some of the UK’s major retailers.
With the sheer range of form factors, components, and price points, it can be tricky shopping for a new laptop. Are you a hardcore gamer looking for a portable gaming machine? A video editor? A writer?
Or are you simply after something to do a spot of web browsing and media consumption?
Still not sure which kind of laptop to lay your money down on? We’ve provided a brief guide on what to look out for following our rundown of the latest deals.
If you’re looking for some guidance on the very best models within you budget, check out our latest guide to the best laptops.
Whether you’re looking to spend a couple of hundred pounds or a couple of thousand pounds – or anything in between – we’ve rounded up some deals that should be of interest to you.
Our team of laptop experts has taken a look at the UK’s biggest retailers and seen what they have to offer. We’ve been sure to include a selection of laptops that will suit every occasion and budget.
Best Laptop Deals – Currys PC World
Currys PC World is currently offering £20 off Microsoft Office when you buy any Windows 10 laptop, sweetening its deals further.
Best Currys PC World Laptop Deals
Aspire 3 15.6 Inch Intel Core i3 Laptop - 1TB HDD, Red
The Aspire 3 may not be one speediest laptops around, but at £299 it offers fantastic value for those who just want a device for simple browsing and video streaming.
HP Pavilion 14-ce0595sa 14" – 128GB SSD, White & Gold
An everyday all-rounder of a Windows 10 machine with a tidy design, 11.5 hours of battery life, and an 128GB SSD.
Lenovo IdeaPad 330S-14IKB 14" Intel® Core™ i7 Laptop - 512 GB SSD, Blue
Big savings on a highly capable Lenovo laptop with a speedy i7 CPU and a fast and capacious 512GB SSD.
HP Pavilion 14-ce0510sa 14" Intel® Core™ i5 Laptop - 256 GB SSD, Burgundy
£500 currently gets you this 14-inch HP machine, which will comfortably handle everything short of heavy gaming and heavy duty video editing.
Best Laptop Deals – Amazon
With so many products on Amazon, it can sometimes be difficult to work out what’s a good deal and what’s not. Fear not, these top-notch discounts are legitimate money-savers.
Best Amazon Laptop Deals
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3 Inch Tablet - (Silver) (Intel 8th Gen Core i7, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics 620, Windows 10 Home)
Amazon's Black Friday discounts for the high-end Surface Pro 6s are very generous. This deal sees you paying £1,129 instead of £1,429, saving a massive £300.
ASUS ROG Hero II GL504GM-ES192T 15.6 Inch 144 Hz Full HD Slim Bezel Gaming Laptop - (Black) (Intel Core i7-8750H, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB PCI-e SSD + 1 TB SSHD, Nvidia GTX1060 6 GB Graphics, Windows 10)
This super-powered gaming laptop has had a massive £400 discount. And with a 144Hz display, all your games will look buttery smooth.
Huawei Matebook X PRO 13.9" Laptop (Grey) 3k TouchScreen- 35.3 centimeters LCD Laptop (Grey) - Intel 8th Generation i7-8550U 1.8 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 512GB SDD, Geforce MX150, Windows 10 Pro
A compelling Ultrabook with top notch hardware and a sleek design. This is a desirable MacBook Pro rival at a decent price.
Best Laptop Deals – Argos
Argos might not be known for its computing sales, but we’ve seen this retailer offering the best price on great laptops countless times in the past. Here are our picks of the moment.
Best Argos Laptop Deals
Lenovo IdeaPad 330 17.3 Inch AMD A6 8GB 1TB Laptop - Grey
You don’t get quite so many 17-inch laptops these days - especially those that aren’t expensive gaming machines. This one offers a large 1600 x 900 screen and competent specs for a low price.
ASUS GL503 15in i5 8GB 1TB 128GB SSD GTX1050Ti Gaming Laptop
This punchy, well-priced gaming laptop will blast through games with its solid specs - including a fast 120Hz wide-view display.
Best Laptop Deals – John Lewis
John Lewis price matches other retailers like-for-like but, due to the nature of laptop specifications, it can sometimes be tricky to find an identical model between retailers. John Lewis also sells some exclusive models. You get a 2 year warranty on many models, which helps John Lewis stand apart.
Best John Lewis Laptop Deals
Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5-inch PixelSense Display
If the MacBook isn't your poison but you still want a top notch high performance laptop you'll want to check out John Lewis' Surface Book 2 deal.
Acer Swift 5 Laptop, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14-inch Touchscreen
The Acer Swift 5 (SF514-52T) is a workhorse laptop that ticks all the right boxes for home office and student buyers. It's also a steal on this John Lewis deal.
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Tablet, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 12.3" Touchscreen, Platinum
Pick up a new Surface Pro 6 with a more powerful Core i7 CPU and 256GB of solid state storage for less, plus get a standard 2 year guarantee from John Lewis with this banging Black Friday deal.
Lenovo Legion Y530 Laptop, Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 16GB Intel Optane Memory, GeForce GTX 1050, 15.6” Full HD, Black
A strong 15.6-inch laptop with a potent GPU and plenty of RAM that’ll work through almost anything you can throw at it.
Best Laptop Deals – Very
Very frequently has great deals on budget laptops under £200, so if you only have basic needs, it’s worth having a look. These are our top picks right now.
Best Very Laptop Deals
HP Stream 14-ax000na Intel® Celeron® Processor, 4Gb RAM, 32Gb Storage, 14 inch Laptop with Microsoft Office 365 Personal - Blue
A solid choice for students on a tight budget. The inclusion of Office 365 is also a useful addition for productivity. Currently £30 cheaper than being sold by Amazon.
Lenovo 120S-11IAP Intel Celeron, 4Gb RAM, 32GB eMMC, 11.6 inch Laptop
A wallet-friendly budget option that's also light on your shoulder. There's not much built-in storage at just 32GB, but if you make use of cloud storage that will help. This is currently around £40 cheaper than Amazon.
Choosing a laptop deal
How much power do you need?
First off, decide what you actually need a laptop for. If it’s only basic productivity, think a bit of word processing and browsing, then an entry-level laptop below £300 can likely do the trick. Or even a Chromebook.
These are basic laptops that run Chrome OS, and they’re great if you only have basic needs. They’re a great choice for students who just need something for writing essays and note-taking. Keep in mind that installing software isn’t as straightforward as on a macOS or Windows-based laptop.
Spend a little more, and you can pick something up that can handle more intensive tasks like video or image editing. It’s here you might come across laptops with different Intel core processors. Have a read of our Intel processor and AMD processor guides for more information on the differences. There are a whole section on laptop processors and what to look for.
The most expensive laptops will be gaming models. These will have meaty processors as well as dedicated graphics cards. They’re not just good for gaming, though, as those GPUs can also help with tasks like video rendering to make those processes faster, too.
Different form factors
Laptops nowadays come in a whole range of form factors, too. Not just different-sized screens, although that’s important. If you want something portable, you might want to look at a 13- or 14-inch model as these tend to be more shoulder friendly. Have a look at the weight before picking one if you’re on the road a lot.
But besides screen size, some laptops have tricks up their sleeves. There are 2-in-1s and convertibles. You can think of the former like tablets that can dock with a keyboard, whereas the latter have a hinge that let you bend them backwards in either tent mode or as a tablet. Both of these are versatile, letting you have a touch-based tablet experience alongside the productivity of having a keyboard.
Larger laptops tend to be powerhouses, particularly where gaming is concerned. If you do want to use your laptop as a gaming machine then make sure that the one you go for has a dedicated graphics card and plenty of RAM to handle all the action. Then again, your choice may depend on the type of games you intend to play. Something like Minecraft is fairly forgiving where CPU is concerned, and could even run on some tablet hybrids, but just don’t expect to play a high-end game like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on the same device.
Battery life
The next big deciding factor is also battery life. If you’re looking for a desktop replacement and plan to have your laptop plugged into the mains all the time, this isn’t such an issue. If you’re constantly going to be away from power, you’ll want something with strong battery life, so have a look at our reviews before making a decision.
Of course, if you’re favouring battery life all other features then you might want to consider buying a high-end tablet. While not as fully featured as laptops, tablets can be used nowadays as devices for most day-to-day work without requiring a charge for several hours. Plus, their portability will allow you to carry the device and its charging cable without much hassle. If buying a new tablet is starting to sound like a more appealing endeavour then head on over to our collection of the best tablet deals available right now.
