Best Laptop Deals for January 2019 – Bargains for every budget

Best Laptop Deals: Looking to pick up a new laptop at the start of 2019? We’ve rounded up some cheap laptops from some of the UK’s major retailers.

With the sheer range of form factors, components, and price points, it can be tricky shopping for a new laptop. Are you a hardcore gamer looking for a portable gaming machine? A video editor? A writer?

Or are you simply after something to do a spot of web browsing and media consumption?

Still not sure which kind of laptop to lay your money down on? We’ve provided a brief guide on what to look out for following our rundown of the latest deals.

If you’re looking for some guidance on the very best models within you budget, check out our latest guide to the best laptops.

Whether you’re looking to spend a couple of hundred pounds or a couple of thousand pounds – or anything in between – we’ve rounded up some deals that should be of interest to you.

Our team of laptop experts has taken a look at the UK’s biggest retailers and seen what they have to offer. We’ve been sure to include a selection of laptops that will suit every occasion and budget.

We’ll be checking back and updating our featured offers regularly, so we’d recommend that you keep us bookmarked.

Jump to laptop deals:

Dell | Currys PC World | Amazon | Argos | John Lewis | Very

All prices were correct at the time of publication, but do tend to change quickly. Act fast if you want to snap up a bargain.

Best Laptop Deals – Currys PC World

Currys PC World is currently offering £20 off Microsoft Office when you buy any Windows 10 laptop, sweetening its deals further.

Best Laptop Deals – Amazon

With so many products on Amazon, it can sometimes be difficult to work out what’s a good deal and what’s not. Fear not, these top-notch discounts are legitimate money-savers.

Best Laptop Deals – Argos

Argos might not be known for its computing sales, but we’ve seen this retailer offering the best price on great laptops countless times in the past. Here are our picks of the moment.

Best Laptop Deals – John Lewis

John Lewis price matches other retailers like-for-like but, due to the nature of laptop specifications, it can sometimes be tricky to find an identical model between retailers. John Lewis also sells some exclusive models. You get a 2 year warranty on many models, which helps John Lewis stand apart.

Best Laptop Deals – Very

Very frequently has great deals on budget laptops under £200, so if you only have basic needs, it’s worth having a look. These are our top picks right now.

Choosing a laptop deal

How much power do you need?

First off, decide what you actually need a laptop for. If it’s only basic productivity, think a bit of word processing and browsing, then an entry-level laptop below £300 can likely do the trick. Or even a Chromebook.

These are basic laptops that run Chrome OS, and they’re great if you only have basic needs. They’re a great choice for students who just need something for writing essays and note-taking. Keep in mind that installing software isn’t as straightforward as on a macOS or Windows-based laptop.

Spend a little more, and you can pick something up that can handle more intensive tasks like video or image editing. It’s here you might come across laptops with different Intel core processors. Have a read of our Intel processor and AMD processor guides for more information on the differences. There are a whole section on laptop processors and what to look for.

The most expensive laptops will be gaming models. These will have meaty processors as well as dedicated graphics cards. They’re not just good for gaming, though, as those GPUs can also help with tasks like video rendering to make those processes faster, too.

Different form factors

Laptops nowadays come in a whole range of form factors, too. Not just different-sized screens, although that’s important. If you want something portable, you might want to look at a 13- or 14-inch model as these tend to be more shoulder friendly. Have a look at the weight before picking one if you’re on the road a lot.

But besides screen size, some laptops have tricks up their sleeves. There are 2-in-1s and convertibles. You can think of the former like tablets that can dock with a keyboard, whereas the latter have a hinge that let you bend them backwards in either tent mode or as a tablet. Both of these are versatile, letting you have a touch-based tablet experience alongside the productivity of having a keyboard.

Larger laptops tend to be powerhouses, particularly where gaming is concerned. If you do want to use your laptop as a gaming machine then make sure that the one you go for has a dedicated graphics card and plenty of RAM to handle all the action. Then again, your choice may depend on the type of games you intend to play. Something like Minecraft is fairly forgiving where CPU is concerned, and could even run on some tablet hybrids, but just don’t expect to play a high-end game like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on the same device.

Battery life

The next big deciding factor is also battery life. If you’re looking for a desktop replacement and plan to have your laptop plugged into the mains all the time, this isn’t such an issue. If you’re constantly going to be away from power, you’ll want something with strong battery life, so have a look at our reviews before making a decision.

Of course, if you’re favouring battery life all other features then you might want to consider buying a high-end tablet. While not as fully featured as laptops, tablets can be used nowadays as devices for most day-to-day work without requiring a charge for several hours. Plus, their portability will allow you to carry the device and its charging cable without much hassle. If buying a new tablet is starting to sound like a more appealing endeavour then head on over to our collection of the best tablet deals available right now.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.