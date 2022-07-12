Amazon’s slashed £500 off this 5 star Sony OLED TV for Prime Day

Amazon has slashed a massive £500 off the Sony BRAVIA KE65A8 OLED TV, marking the perfect opportunity to upgrade you home cinema or gaming setup this Prime Day.

The Prime Day 2022 discount is live now and will run until the end of the event tomorrow at midnight, or when stocks run out.

The discount means you can pick up the Sony BRAVIA KE65A8 for £1,199, a 29% saving on its regular £1699 price.

We’d recommend jumping on the deal now if you’re on the hunt for a top end OLED TV this Prime Day as the Sony BRAVIA KE65A8 is currently one of the best sets on the market.

We awarded it a rare 5/5 perfect score when we got it in for review with its picture quality, minimalist design and wonderfully immersive sound impressing our testers. As reviewer Jon Archer stated in his Sony BRAVIA KE65A8 review:

The 65A8’s stellar pictures are joined by a similarly accomplished sound system. The Acoustic Surface technology pushes sound forward into your room, giving it a much more direct, immediate feel.

“Also, since the sound isn’t coming from a relatively small ‘point’ as happens with normal TV speakers, it creates a wide-ranging, well-dispersed stage that really fills your room. Finally, voices and specific effects really seem to be coming from the place in the picture they’re supposed to be coming from.”

If you’re a movie fan looking to upgrade, trust us when we say this is one of the best deals we’ve seen this Prime Day.

Prime Day is a yearly sales event run by Amazon. This year it’s set to run 12-13 July, with the event formally coming to a close at midnight tomorrow.

