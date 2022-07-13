Amazon Prime Day 2022 – Live deals feed

Prime Day only has mere hours left to live, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t many more brilliant deals to be had.

Since it launched yesterday Prime Day’s seen everything from massive savings on robot vacuums to hefty discounts on the latest Apple Watch, making it one of the best we’ve seen in quite some time.

But based on our team of product experts’ experience covering the various Prime Day sales over the years, we’re expecting a few more top quality lightning deals and surprise bargains to appear in the run up to midnight.

Last year we saw huge deals on LG OLEDs, top of the line headphones, as well as fresh savings on white goods, smartphones and fitness trackers hit the storefront in Prime Day’s dying hours. So it’s well worth continuing to pay attention to what fresh deals are being rolled out.

Here to help make the process of staying on top of all the latest, and final, Prime Day deals our team of product experts will be on hand, offering their curated picks of the best discounts still running. Make sure to keep this page open as we’ll but every great deal we spot in this live blog right up until the end of play at midnight, when this year’s Prime Day officially ends.

Every deal we recommend goes through two key checks to make sure it’s worth your hard earned cash. First, we vet the product on sale using either our experience reviewing it, or expert knowledge of the market. We’ll always be clear if we haven’t actually used the specific model in the deal.

Then we do a price check as far back as we can to make sure it’s a legitimate discount, and the product wasn’t actually cheaper at an earlier point.

This ensures every deal we recommend is valid and you can trust our buying advice. Scroll down to see our pick of the best Prime Day 2022 deals in real-time.

Prime Day selected sales now on

Live deal feed

Please wait until the Live Feed loads. The Live Feed will be on the 12th and 13th of July, with new deals hand picked and added as they become available, keep checking in.

* Deal prices are correct as of the time published and provided by Amazon, UK.

What you need to know

There’s nothing quite like Prime Day to give you the rush of end-of-season shopping in July. Not only are these deals exclusive to Amazon Prime members, but they also come with extra and discounts you won’t find anywhere else.

Whether you love to shopping or hate it, keeping track of all those Amazon activities and offers can be a challenge, our live feed is here to help.

Make sure you’re keeping track of when Prime Day kicks off and ends so you don’t miss out on the best deals. Also, be sure to check out the Lightning Deals and Countdown Deals on Amazon Prime Day. These deals will run out quickly, so make sure you’re checking the site frequently and clicking on the deals you want to buy right away.

There will be a lot of people shopping on this one day, so you won’t have much time to decide on what you want to buy and to click on the deal.