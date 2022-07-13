 large image

Prime Day UK: Click here to visit our live feed now

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 – Live deals feed

Trusted Reviews By Trusted Reviews

Prime Day only has mere hours left to live, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t many more brilliant deals to be had.

Since it launched yesterday Prime Day’s seen everything from massive savings on robot vacuums to hefty discounts on the latest Apple Watch, making it one of the best we’ve seen in quite some time.

But based on our team of product experts’ experience covering the various Prime Day sales over the years, we’re expecting a few more top quality lightning deals and surprise bargains to appear in the run up to midnight.

Last year we saw huge deals on LG OLEDs, top of the line headphones, as well as fresh savings on white goods, smartphones and fitness trackers hit the storefront in Prime Day’s dying hours. So it’s well worth continuing to pay attention to what fresh deals are being rolled out.

Here to help make the process of staying on top of all the latest, and final, Prime Day deals our team of product experts will be on hand, offering their curated picks of the best discounts still running. Make sure to keep this page open as we’ll but every great deal we spot in this live blog right up until the end of play at midnight, when this year’s Prime Day officially ends.

Every deal we recommend goes through two key checks to make sure it’s worth your hard earned cash. First, we vet the product on sale using either our experience reviewing it, or expert knowledge of the market. We’ll always be clear if we haven’t actually used the specific model in the deal.

Then we do a price check as far back as we can to make sure it’s a legitimate discount, and the product wasn’t actually cheaper at an earlier point.

This ensures every deal we recommend is valid and you can trust our buying advice. Scroll down to see our pick of the best Prime Day 2022 deals in real-time.

Alternatively, we also have several pages for more specific deals round-ups, including our lists of the best PS5 Prime Day deals, as well as a look at Prime Day’s best Philips Hue offers.

Prime Day selected sales now on

Live deal feed

Please wait until the Live Feed loads. The Live Feed will be on the 12th and 13th of July, with new deals hand picked and added as they become available, keep checking in.

* Deal prices are correct as of the time published and provided by Amazon, UK.

What you need to know

There’s nothing quite like Prime Day to give you the rush of end-of-season shopping in July. Not only are these deals exclusive to Amazon Prime members, but they also come with extra and discounts you won’t find anywhere else.

Whether you love to shopping or hate it, keeping track of all those Amazon activities and offers can be a challenge, our live feed is here to help.

If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for Prime and get 30-days free.

Make sure you’re keeping track of when Prime Day kicks off and ends so you don’t miss out on the best deals. Also, be sure to check out the Lightning Deals and Countdown Deals on Amazon Prime Day. These deals will run out quickly, so make sure you’re checking the site frequently and clicking on the deals you want to buy right away.

There will be a lot of people shopping on this one day, so you won’t have much time to decide on what you want to buy and to click on the deal.

You might like…

Meta Portal price crash: Save 77% this Prime Day

Meta Portal price crash: Save 77% this Prime Day

Hannah Davies 49 mins ago
Get Mario Strikers Battle League for £4 with this Switch OLED Bundle

Get Mario Strikers Battle League for £4 with this Switch OLED Bundle

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
Don’t vacuum by hand, take advantage of this Eufy RoboVac G30 deal

Don’t vacuum by hand, take advantage of this Eufy RoboVac G30 deal

David Ludlow 1 hour ago
The 5-star Oculus Quest 2 just got reduced for Prime Day

The 5-star Oculus Quest 2 just got reduced for Prime Day

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
This GoPro Prime Day bundle is the perfect summer holiday deal

This GoPro Prime Day bundle is the perfect summer holiday deal

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
Razer Kishi drops to an incredibly low price – but you’ll need to act fast

Razer Kishi drops to an incredibly low price – but you’ll need to act fast

Max Parker 2 hours ago

Prime Day FAQs

What are the benefits of Prime Day?

There are a number of noteworthy sales events, but none makes headlines like Amazon Prime Day. It’s a two-day shopping event with deep discounts across all categories. On this sale, you can find some of the year’s lowest prices and incredible lightning deals on the year’s bestsellers. Only Amazon Prime members can take part.

How long is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day has historically been a 48-hour shopping event.

Is Prime Day for Prime members only?

There are also non-Prime member discounts on Prime Day, although Amazon provides a large variety of exclusive Prime Day offers to Prime members. Non-subscribers may sign up for a free 30-day trial to gain access to every single deal.

Why can’t I see any Prime Day deals?

Prime Day deals generally are specific to Amazon Prime subscribers. If you want to get the best discounts during the event you will need an active subscription.

Is Prime Day better than Black Friday?

Black Friday is a separate sales event that occurs after American ThanksGiving. In our experience Black Friday is a longer event that includes more retailers. Prime Day is Amazon specific, by comparison. However, based on our experience covering both over the years, it swings in roundabouts which is actually better. Both tend to have huge discounts on a range of products, and the specifics on which are best change year-on-year.

Is it dangerous to shop on Prime Day?

Shopping online always comes with some risks. Fraudsters are always online looking for new ways to scam buyers. Our advice is to always use robust anti-virus and only click on links from trusted sources, like Amazon itself and premium sites, like Trusted Reviews. Also make sure to never send your bank details to people who contact you via email, even if they are purporting to be from Amazon. Amazon never requests these via email.

Trusted Reviews
By Trusted Reviews
Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. The articles below are written by the TrustedReviews team, which includes many of …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.