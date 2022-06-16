Prime Day 2022: Dates confirmed and all you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2022: The next iteration of Amazon’s massive Prime-exclusive sale is almost upon on us, and we’ve got all the info you need to prepare.

Summer is here and (aside from the good weather) that can only mean one thing – the Amazon Prime Day sale is just around the corner. The Amazon-only sale is easily the retailer’s biggest event of the year as the company uses Prime Day to offer its best deals, typically besting what you’ll find on Black Friday or in the Boxing Day sales.

With the promise of better deals however, there’s a lot more nuance to Prime Day than the average sale, with extra steps to navigate including Prime membership, lightning deals and hidden offers on Amazon services. If you want to know more about it, or just need a refresh before the big event, then keep reading on.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Get ready folks, the dates have been confirmed and Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place on July 12 and 13.

Prime Day fans will know that this is a slight anomaly as the event typically starts on a Monday, but this time around it’ll start on a Tuesday and finish on Wednesday.

If you haven’t already spotted, this means that Amazon will be continuing the trend of making Prime Day into a two-day event, giving you a full 48-hours in which to bag a bargain. For those who want to know more about the event itself, check out our ‘what is Prime Day?‘ explainer for all the ins and outs.

What Prime Day deals happened last year?

Last year’s Prime Day brought some excellent tech deals to the forefront. My personal favourite was the three months of Audible for just 99p. Given just how many top-tier audiobooks are on the service, not to mention the fact that it otherwise costs £7.99 for a month’s access – three months for under a pound was an absolute steal.

It was also possible to get the Fire TV Cube for just £59.99 which, if you’re a fan of streaming, was a must-have offer. This was just one of many deals on Amazon’s own brand tech however, with Prime members also able to nab the Echo Dot 3rd Gen with six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just £19.99.

What Prime Day deals do we expect?

Because Amazon’s own-brand products are always the first in line for a hefty discount come Prime Day, we fully expect to see some sort of reduction for the stylish Echo Show 15. This wall-mountable smart display was released after last year’s Prime Day and so it hasn’t had a chance to appear as part of the company’s yearly sale.

Similarly, the beefy Echo Show 10 rarely sees any major price drops but given that it’s so much more expensive than the average smart speaker, Prime Day 2022 could be the opportunity for Amazon to drop the price to something that’s far more wallet friendly.