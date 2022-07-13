This GoPro Prime Day bundle is the perfect summer holiday deal

Prime Day keeps churning out amazing discounts, and this GoPro Hero 8 Black bundle is not one to be missed for any camera enthusiasts out there.

We’re on the last day of Prime Day which means you don’t have much time left to bag some amazing deals.

Anyone who has been looking to upgrade their photos should take a look at this GoPro Hero 8 Black bundle, which comes with two spare rechargeable batteries, a protective housing case and a carrying case.

The original price for this bundle was £329.99, but thanks to Prime Day it’s now dropped to just £229.99, with an overall saving of £100, or 30%. This is a fantastic discount for such a huge bundle, and the added rechargeable batteries mean you can spend even more time taking videos on the go without worrying about your camera dying.

The protective housing also means that your camera will stay protected from dirt and debris, also making it waterproof up to 60m underwater, meaning you can take even more dynamic and interesting shots no matter where you are.

We gave the GoPro Hero 8 Black an impressive 4/5 stars thanks to its ability to film in 4K at 60fps. We thought that this mode worked great for action shots, with our review noting that the sensor can pick up extra detail in complex scenes, making it ideal for anyone looking to film interesting videos from a holiday or excursion.

Save £100 on this GoPro Hero 8 Black bundle Anyone looking to start capturing their summer in 4K should take note of this amazing GoPro Hero 8 Black bundle, which now is £100 cheaper thanks to Prime Day. Amazon

Save £100 with this deal

Now only £229.99 View Deal

The camera features three different levels of stabilisation: On, High and Boost. This means you can pick and choose which setting will fit your environment best to ensure you get the best videos and photos.

For even more great tech deals make sure you keep track of our live deal blog, as we’ll be updating it every time another worthwhile deal crops up.