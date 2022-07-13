Don’t vacuum by hand, take advantage of this Eufy RoboVac G30 deal

Robot vacuum cleaners roughly fall into two categories: smart but more expensive models with full mapping, or cheap but dumb robots that just bounce around your house. Busting out of these definitions is the Eufy RoboVac G30, which is currently available for just £199.99.

An Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal, the robot vacuum cleaner is available for £114.01 than its normal price of £314. That puts it firmly in the budget robot vacuum cleaner category, although it has features that make it more of a mid-range model.

We’ve reviewed the Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid, which is the same model, only with a mopping cloth. Features, and general vacuuming performance are the same across all G30 models, including the one on deal.

As the Eufy RoboVac G30 cleans, it will generate a map. This doesn’t let you do anything clever, such as set no-go zones or just clean a room, but it does highlight that this robot vacuum cleaner has proper navigation. Rather than just bumping around until it runs out of power, this vacuum more thoughtfully moves around, cleaning thoroughly.

If there are areas that you don’t want the vacuum cleaner to go to, you can stick down the magnetic tape that’s in the box to act as a virtual boundary.

Get the Eufy RoboVac G30 for just £199.99 this Prime Day 2022 Save £114.01 (36%) on the retail price of £314, with the Eufy RoboVac G30 falling to £199.99 this Amazon Prime Day 2022. Amazon

Was £314

£199.99 View Deal

When we tested the G30, we were impressed with its cleaning ability. It managed well with our very tough spills, cleaning up to the edge. We thought, at the time, that you’d have to spend a lot more to get better cleaning performance; that’s even more true at this price. Both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are supported, so you can even start a clean using your voice.

There are robot vacuum cleaners that are more powerful, and models with more control over them, but they’re a lot more expensive. If you want a robot vacuum cleaner that gets the basics right, then this deal is for you.