 large image

Prime Day UK: Click here to visit our live feed now

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Don’t vacuum by hand, take advantage of this Eufy RoboVac G30 deal

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Robot vacuum cleaners roughly fall into two categories: smart but more expensive models with full mapping, or cheap but dumb robots that just bounce around your house. Busting out of these definitions is the Eufy RoboVac G30, which is currently available for just £199.99.

An Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal, the robot vacuum cleaner is available for £114.01 than its normal price of £314. That puts it firmly in the budget robot vacuum cleaner category, although it has features that make it more of a mid-range model.

We’ve reviewed the Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid, which is the same model, only with a mopping cloth. Features, and general vacuuming performance are the same across all G30 models, including the one on deal.

As the Eufy RoboVac G30 cleans, it will generate a map. This doesn’t let you do anything clever, such as set no-go zones or just clean a room, but it does highlight that this robot vacuum cleaner has proper navigation. Rather than just bumping around until it runs out of power, this vacuum more thoughtfully moves around, cleaning thoroughly.

If there are areas that you don’t want the vacuum cleaner to go to, you can stick down the magnetic tape that’s in the box to act as a virtual boundary.

Get the Eufy RoboVac G30 for just £199.99 this Prime Day 2022

Get the Eufy RoboVac G30 for just £199.99 this Prime Day 2022

Save £114.01 (36%) on the retail price of £314, with the Eufy RoboVac G30 falling to £199.99 this Amazon Prime Day 2022.

  • Amazon
  • Was £314
  • £199.99
View Deal

When we tested the G30, we were impressed with its cleaning ability. It managed well with our very tough spills, cleaning up to the edge. We thought, at the time, that you’d have to spend a lot more to get better cleaning performance; that’s even more true at this price. Both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are supported, so you can even start a clean using your voice.

There are robot vacuum cleaners that are more powerful, and models with more control over them, but they’re a lot more expensive. If you want a robot vacuum cleaner that gets the basics right, then this deal is for you.

You might like…

Amazon Prime Day 2022 – Live deals feed

Amazon Prime Day 2022 – Live deals feed

Trusted Reviews 2 hours ago
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.