The 5-star Oculus Quest 2 just got reduced for Prime Day

Looking to upgrade your virtual reality headset? The Oculus Quest 2 (128 GB) and carry case has been discounted in Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

This Oculus Quest 2 and case combo has dropped to £299 for Prime Day. That’s £24.99 off the VR headset and accessory when you shop before midnight. Not only is this the lowest we’ve seen the bundle go on Amazon, but it’s also the same price as the headset alone, meaning you’ll essentially be getting the case for free if you order now.

As with any Prime Day buy, this a Prime member-exclusive deal, meaning you’ll need to sign up for an account if you don’t have one already. Thankfully, Amazon offers a free 30-day trial to Prime, so you can take advantage of this deal and get free Premium delivery at no extra cost.

Get the Oculus Quest 2 and case for £299 This Oculus Quest 2 and case bundle has been reduced to under £300 in Amazon's Prime Day sale. Get the VR headset and the case for just £299 instead of £323.99 when you shop today.

The Oculus Quest 2 is an all-in-one virtual reality headset, recently rebranded as the Meta Quest 2.

The headset is designed to plunge you into immersive VR games and is packed with upgrades over its predecessor, the original Oculus Quest, including improved performance, a higher screen resolution and a more comfortable design.

Computing and gaming editor Ryan Jones gave the Oculus Quest 2 a perfect 5/5 stars, recommending it for anyone looking for an entry point into VR or an all-in-one headset with a huge library of games.

“The Oculus Quest 2 is the best value VR headset you can buy, with a fantastic wireless performance and improved screen resolution ensuring an incredibly immersive experience”, he wrote in our review.

If you’ve been thinking of picking up the Oculus Quest 2, this is a fantastic time to do it. Shop now to get the headset and carry case for just £299 and save £24.99 on the usually £323.99 bundle. You’ll want to act fast, though – Prime Day wraps up at midnight tonight.