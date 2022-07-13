 large image

Prime Day UK: Click here to visit our live feed now

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The 5-star Oculus Quest 2 just got reduced for Prime Day

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Looking to upgrade your virtual reality headset? The Oculus Quest 2 (128 GB) and carry case has been discounted in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. 

This Oculus Quest 2 and case combo has dropped to £299 for Prime Day. That’s £24.99 off the VR headset and accessory when you shop before midnight. Not only is this the lowest we’ve seen the bundle go on Amazon, but it’s also the same price as the headset alone, meaning you’ll essentially be getting the case for free if you order now. 

As with any Prime Day buy, this a Prime member-exclusive deal, meaning you’ll need to sign up for an account if you don’t have one already. Thankfully, Amazon offers a free 30-day trial to Prime, so you can take advantage of this deal and get free Premium delivery at no extra cost. 

Get the Oculus Quest 2 and case for £299

Get the Oculus Quest 2 and case for £299

This Oculus Quest 2 and case bundle has been reduced to under £300 in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Get the VR headset and the case for just £299 instead of £323.99 when you shop today.

  • Amazon
  • Was £323.99
  • £299
View Deal

The Oculus Quest 2 is an all-in-one virtual reality headset, recently rebranded as the Meta Quest 2. 

The headset is designed to plunge you into immersive VR games and is packed with upgrades over its predecessor, the original Oculus Quest, including improved performance, a higher screen resolution and a more comfortable design. 

Computing and gaming editor Ryan Jones gave the Oculus Quest 2 a perfect 5/5 stars, recommending it for anyone looking for an entry point into VR or an all-in-one headset with a huge library of games. 

“The Oculus Quest 2 is the best value VR headset you can buy, with a fantastic wireless performance and improved screen resolution ensuring an incredibly immersive experience”, he wrote in our review.

If you’ve been thinking of picking up the Oculus Quest 2, this is a fantastic time to do it. Shop now to get the headset and carry case for just £299 and save £24.99 on the usually £323.99 bundle. You’ll want to act fast, though – Prime Day wraps up at midnight tonight.

You might like…

Amazon Prime Day 2022 – Live deals feed

Amazon Prime Day 2022 – Live deals feed

Trusted Reviews 2 hours ago
Best Prime Day Deals 2022: The sale continues with more phenomenal offers

Best Prime Day Deals 2022: The sale continues with more phenomenal offers

Thomas Deehan 5 hours ago
Here are the best Xbox deals going this Prime Day

Here are the best Xbox deals going this Prime Day

Gemma Ryles 7 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.