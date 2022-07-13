Get Mario Strikers Battle League for £4 with this Switch OLED Bundle

In what is easily the best Switch OLED bundle we’ve ever seen, you can nab Mario Strikers Battle League for just an extra £4 on top of the price of the console.

The Switch OLED itself will traditionally set you back £309.99, but thanks to this unbelievable Amazon Prime Day deal, the console and a copy of Mario Strikers can be yours for just £313.99.

Given that Mario Strikers has an RRP of £49.99, that’s a massive saving to be had which easily makes this one of the best starter bundles you can get if you’re buying your first Nintendo Switch.

If you’ve never had any experience with the Switch line of consoles then the Switch OLED is easily the best place to start. This beefed up console benefits from a larger display which (as the name implies) uses OLED technology to deliver a brighter image that gives the best Switch titles a new lease of life.

Take it from me, you haven’t played Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild until you’ve enjoyed it on the Switch OLED. Even more adult games like Doom Eternal really shine through on the newer hardware.

The console also benefits from a more robust speaker, which is handy for table-top play, and a larger and more sturdy kickstand that makes it easier to prop the Switch OLED up on the go.

As a final benefit – and easily one of the most important – the Switch OLED packs a better battery life over the standard Switch, promising 4.5-9 hours of play on a single charge.

Speaking of play, Mario Strikers packs some seriously addictive gameplay that you’ll have a hard time putting your Switch OLED down. In his review for the game, Computing and Gaming Editor Ryan Jones detailed:

“Nintendo has made sure to make this game as approachable as possible for newcomers – even your grandma could probably get to grips with the controls… however, Nintendo has also made sure to make Battle League entertaining for experienced players, ensuring a surprisingly high skill ceiling with a slew of optional advanced moves.”

There’s a lot to love about this Prime Day Switch bundle, but with the event soon coming to an end, there’s precious time left to make use of the offer.