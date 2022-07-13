 large image

Prime Day UK: Click here to visit our live feed now

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get Mario Strikers Battle League for £4 with this Switch OLED Bundle

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

In what is easily the best Switch OLED bundle we’ve ever seen, you can nab Mario Strikers Battle League for just an extra £4 on top of the price of the console. 

The Switch OLED itself will traditionally set you back £309.99, but thanks to this unbelievable Amazon Prime Day deal, the console and a copy of Mario Strikers can be yours for just £313.99.

Given that Mario Strikers has an RRP of £49.99, that’s a massive saving to be had which easily makes this one of the best starter bundles you can get if you’re buying your first Nintendo Switch. 

If you’ve never had any experience with the Switch line of consoles then the Switch OLED is easily the best place to start. This beefed up console benefits from a larger display which (as the name implies) uses OLED technology to deliver a brighter image that gives the best Switch titles a new lease of life. 

Take it from me, you haven’t played Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild until you’ve enjoyed it on the Switch OLED. Even more adult games like Doom Eternal really shine through on the newer hardware.

Switch OLED Prime Day Bundle

Switch OLED Prime Day Bundle

This Switch OLED bundle is the perfect console deal this Prime Day, letting you get Mario Strikers for just an extra £4 on top of the price of the console.

  • Amazon
  • Save £45.99
  • Now £313.99
View Deal

The console also benefits from a more robust speaker, which is handy for table-top play, and a larger and more sturdy kickstand that makes it easier to prop the Switch OLED up on the go. 

As a final benefit – and easily one of the most important – the Switch OLED packs a better battery life over the standard Switch, promising 4.5-9 hours of play on a single charge. 

Speaking of play, Mario Strikers packs some seriously addictive gameplay that you’ll have a hard time putting your Switch OLED down. In his review for the game, Computing and Gaming Editor Ryan Jones detailed: 

“Nintendo has made sure to make this game as approachable as possible for newcomers – even your grandma could probably get to grips with the controls… however, Nintendo has also made sure to make Battle League entertaining for experienced players, ensuring a surprisingly high skill ceiling with a slew of optional advanced moves.” 

There’s a lot to love about this Prime Day Switch bundle, but with the event soon coming to an end, there’s precious time left to make use of the offer.

You might like…

Meta Portal price crash: Save 77% this Prime Day

Meta Portal price crash: Save 77% this Prime Day

Hannah Davies 50 mins ago
The 5-star Oculus Quest 2 just got reduced for Prime Day

The 5-star Oculus Quest 2 just got reduced for Prime Day

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Four bargain smartphones available for under £300 on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Four bargain smartphones available for under £300 on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Peter Phelps 2 hours ago
Get over half off the Nest Hub (2nd gen) with this anti-Prime Day deal

Get over half off the Nest Hub (2nd gen) with this anti-Prime Day deal

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Best Prime Day Camera Deals: The biggest savings live now

Best Prime Day Camera Deals: The biggest savings live now

Hannah Davies 6 hours ago
Save £149 on the OnePlus 10 Pro with this top deal

Save £149 on the OnePlus 10 Pro with this top deal

Peter Phelps 6 hours ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.