Amazon Prime Day – Live deal feed

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has officially started and we’re expecting it to bring a number of great deals on everything from Fire Sticks to SSDs and next gen’ games consoles. Follow this page to get all the latest and greatest discounts as they happen.

Prime Day selected sales now on

Live deal feed

Please wait until the Live Feed loads. The Live Feed will be on the 12th and 13th of July, with new deals hand picked and added as they become available, keep checking in.

* Deal prices are correct as of the time published and provided by Amazon, UK.

What you need to know

There’s nothing quite like Prime Day to give you the rush of end-of-season shopping in July. Not only are these deals exclusive to Amazon Prime members, but they also come with extra and discounts you won’t find anywhere else.

Whether you love to shopping or hate it, keeping track of all those Amazon activities and offers can be a challenge, our live feed is here to help.

If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for Prime and get 30-days free.

Make sure you’re keeping track of when Prime Day kicks off and ends so you don’t miss out on the best deals. Also, be sure to check out the Lightning Deals and Countdown Deals on Amazon Prime Day. These deals will run out quickly, so make sure you’re checking the site frequently and clicking on the deals you want to buy right away.

There will be a lot of people shopping on this one day, so you won’t have much time to decide on what you want to buy and to click on the deal.

Prime Day FAQs

What are the benefits of Prime Day?

There are a number of noteworthy sales events, but none makes headlines like Amazon Prime Day. It’s a two-day shopping event with deep discounts across all categories. On this sale, you can find some of the year’s lowest prices and incredible lightning deals on the year’s bestsellers. Only Amazon Prime members can take part.

How long is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day has historically been a 48-hour shopping event.

Is Prime Day for Prime members only?

There are also non-Prime member discounts on Prime Day, although Amazon provides a large variety of exclusive Prime Day offers to Prime members. Non-subscribers may sign up for a free 30-day trial to gain access to every single deal.

