Meta Portal price crash: Save 77% this Prime Day

If you’ve been eyeing the Meta Portal but didn’t want to take the plunge because of its steep price, now is the perfect time to shop for the smart display.

The Meta Portal has dropped to just £39 this Prime Day on Amazon. That’s £130 lower than its usual price of £169. While this certainly isn’t the first time we’ve seen the smart display be given a discount, it is the lowest its gone on Amazon, making this the ideal time to pick one up.

All you need is an Amazon Prime account to take advantage of any of today’s Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial right now and get Premium delivery at no additional cost. Just make sure not to wait too long – Prime Day ends at midnight.

The Meta Portal (formerly known as the Facebook Portal) is a 10-inch-wide HD smart display from Meta.

You can use the display to make video calls with friends and family wherever they are using apps like Messenger, WhatsApp and Zoom, even if they don’t have their own Portal. There’s also support for screen sharing and the option to integrate your calendar to keep track of any plans made during your calls.

The Portal even features a smart camera that automatically pans and zooms to keep you in frame as you make your way around the room.

The device comes with Amazon Alexa built-in, allowing you to ask questions, hear news headlines, set timers, listen to music on Spotify, take control of your smart home and more – all with voice commands.

When you’re not using your Portal, the screen will turn into a digital photo frame to show off your favourite images to family and guests.

If the Meta Portal sounds like the perfect addition to your smart home, you’ll want to act fast. Prime Day wraps up tonight at midnight. Shop now to save £130 on the Meta Portal and get the smart display for just £39 while this offer lasts. That’s 77% lower than the Portal’s usual £169 price tag.