You won’t want to miss out on this deal for Amazon’s flagship QLED TV

Did you know that Amazon makes its own TVs? As well as the streaming sticks and speakers, it makes its own TVs, and there’s a doozy of a Black Friday deal for the Fire TV Omni QLED.

If you head over the Amazon, you’ll be able to bag yourself the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED for just £699. That’s a drop in price of £299 on the asking price.

Save £299.01 on Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED, Now Just £699.99! Save £299.01 on the top-rated Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED! Now only £699.99, enjoy this 29% discount for a premium viewing experience with smart capabilities. Don’t miss this fantastic deal! Amazon

Save 29%

£699.99 View Deal

The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED has been regularly discounted since it first went on sale, and this is one of the biggest drops in price.

The last time it sold for £699 was during Amazon’s own Prime Day deals, and before that was the beginning of September when it was £679. Amazon tends to drop the price for its products during promotions such as Black Friday, so now is as good a time as any to get a massive saving on this TV.

Is the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED worth buying?

An ambitious 4K HDR TV from Amazon at an accessible price Pros Colourful performance (in the right mode)

Slick Alexa integration

Well stocked for apps

Fire TV Ambient Experience Cons Feet not the most accommodating for placement

HDR performance could use more finesse

Rough upscaling with 480p content

Competition is cheaper

– Ambitious 4K HDR TV with entertaining performance

– Features Quantum Dot panel for improved color performance

– Wide HDR support and local dimming for improved contrast and brightness

– Alexa integration for smart functionality

– Easy to assemble with wide feet design

– Privacy switch for Alexa

– Well-stocked with apps on Fire TV interface

– Remote is easy to use and navigate

– Alexa Voice Remote or hands-free interaction supported

– Quick input lag for gaming

For its price point, the Fire TV Omni QLED is a very ambitious TV. It has local dimming backlight to help improve the precision of its brightness, black levels, and overall contrast; and it supports Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ for improved HDR performance. These are features we don’t often see for a TV that costs £1000, let alone one that’s been discounted to £699.

And of course, this being an Amazon product, it comes with all the benefits of being in the Fire TV ecosystem. There is hands-free Alexa support (and a privacy switch in case you won’t want her snooping), and there’s a huge number of apps that you can download and watch in the Fire TV interface.

It also features quick input for anyone that wants to play games, and comes with the Fire TV Ambient Experience, which can play artwork and show widgets (such as for the weather or Spotify) when the TV is not in use.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review

Looking for a different deal?

There are some other great Black Friday TV deals still going, such as this one for a 60-inch LG TV that’s currently selling for just £399. Or you could have a gander at this award-winning 55-inch TCL Roku for just £349.