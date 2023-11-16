Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

LG’s 60-inch TV is now mega cheap in Argos’ Black Friday sale

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Thinking about getting a big screen TV at an affordable price? The run-up to Black Friday has seen a lot of deals drop, and you can save plenty on this 60-inch LG TV at Argos.

The LG 60UQ81006LB 4K TV (UQ81 for short) is sixty inches of TV screen real estate, and it can be yours from Argos for just £399. According to Argos, that’s the lowest price they’ve ever sold this TV for as part of their early Black Friday deals.

Looking to save some money on a big screen TV? Argos is running a promotion on the LG UQ81, a 60-inch TV that’s available for just £399.

And what do you get aside from the 60-inch screen? Well, the UQ81 supports the HDR10 standard to help boost contrast and colours, with a standard 20W audio system, and a selection of physical connections with two USB inputs and three HDMI inputs to connect sources, hard-drives, or soundbars. For wireless connections, there’s built-in Wi-Fi on this model, along with Bluetooth streaming.

In terms of content, the LG UQ81 proves plenty of options. There’s the Freeview Play portal which opens up access to the likes of iPlayer, ITVX, and Channel 4, then there a premium, paid for subscriptions in the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ through the webOS user interface. Voice control also features on this model, with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built-in.

We didn’t test this TV so we can’t offer our opinion on the performance, but based on the specification, the LG UQ81 is a standard 4K TV for those who just want to watch films and TV, rather than those who want the added frills that come with more expensive models such as Dolby Vision or a higher-end gaming performance. The price is good vale for 60-inch screen sizes as that’s usually been the price for affordable 55-inch TVs.

It is a 2022 model, so won’t have all the features that have come with the 2023 models, but if all you’re looking for is a TV to enjoy sports, films, and TV on, this is a deal well worth looking at in more detail.

