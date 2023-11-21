Who doesn’t like an affordable TV that’s available for even less, especially when it is an award-winning, five-star rated TV?

Trusted Reviews’ affordable TV of 2023 is the TCL Roku 55RC630K, and in this early Black Friday deal from Currys, you can save £50 on the asking price, bringing it down to £349.

TCL’s 5-star Roku TV is going cheap for Black Friday Save £50 on this excellent and award-winning budget TCL Roku TV over at Currys Currys

Save £50

Now £349 View Deal

This TCL Roku is one of our favourite TV sets of the year, featuring excellent range of smart features for the money, a surprisingly good audio system and an engaging picture performance for a budget TV.

It’s a TV that’s easy to assemble, with adjustable feet positions for whether you want to place the TV on a small piece of AV furniture or have space to accommodate it on something bigger. It’s a smart looking TV, avoiding looking cheap like some other affordable TVs can. Viewing angles are decent too, though head on to the TV offers the best viewing experience.

The Roku smart interface is what lifts this model above other budget TV contenders. The range of features, from AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit support, Freeview Play integration, and pretty much all the major (and minor) video and music streaming services catered for is close to, if not surpassing the feature set of some other bigger brands in the TV market.

It’s not a TV designed for high-end gaming, but with an 11.5ms input response, the TV can draw a snappy response from any PC or gaming console that’s connected to it.

Picture quality, especially HDR, is affected by the limited amount of brightness the TV can bring to bear, but it is assisted by the likes of Dolby Vision and HDR10+ to help finesse brightness, colours, contrast and black levels for a better HDR performance.

Upscaling is an improvement on the last TCL Roku that we tested, more consistent, and bringing more depth and punch to colours with HD content.

The audio system is much better than we had any reason to expect, full of punchy bass, with a clear, sharp and detailed sound overall. Dolby Atmos support is also welcome, especially if you have plans to add a compatible soundbar to this TV after you’ve saved money on this early Black Friday deal.

Looking for a different deal?

The other notable Black Friday TV deal to have a gander at is this deal Argos has on a 60-inch LG LCD 4K TV, available for just £399.

You can also get the 43-inch version of Sky Glass for £33/month, and that includes Sky TV and Netflix on a 18-month contract.

Our favourite Black Friday deals: