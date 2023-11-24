Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

We dare you to find a better Sonos Roam deal than this one

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

If you’re a Sonos fan there are plenty of deals to be had for its range of speakers, and for those after their most portable speaker, there’s a great deal available right now.

As part of eBay’s Black Friday promotion, you can get the Sonos Roam for just £107.20, with just under £30 reduced from its current price, and £70 off its recommended retail price. Simply apply the BUYBETTER20 code during checkout and you’ll bag yourself the discount.

The Sonos Roam is, in our opinion, a five-star portable speaker. Its packed full of features for both indoor and outdoor use, and sounds great with a variety of musical genres. It’s easy to use, the build quality is strong, and it integrates seamlessly into the Sonos network if you have other compatible devices in the home.

The design is lightweight and easier to carry around than the bigger Sonos Move 2, and you can switch between Bluetooth and Wi-Fi modes via a button. With an IP67 rating, the speaker can be submerged into water 1m deep for thirty minutes, as well as resisting dirt, dust and other liquids.

The Roam features Auto Trueplay and this corrects the music depending on where the speaker is placed. So whether you’re outdoors or indoors, the speaker will always be optimising its performance to deliver the best sound it can.

And that sound is typical Sonos, with clarity and detail in the mid-range frequencies, bite and detail at the top end of the frequency range and decent bass. For a speaker of its size it was never going to produce a big bass performance, but even so, there’s a naturalism to the Roam’s overall performance that impresses.

This Black Friday deal is one of the cheapest we’ve seen the Sonos Roam go for. Without the eBay voucher code it’d be £134, which is currently the price it’s available at across many other retailers. This eBay for the Black Friday is without a doubt an absolute steal.

Looking for a different deal

There are other Sonos Black Friday deals that you can get if you’re shopping at eBay. There’s a big discount on the Dolby Atmos compatible Sonos Era 300, and there’s a reduction on the One SL that brings it down to the same price as the Roam.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

