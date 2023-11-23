Best Sonos Black Friday deals: Save soundbars, wireless speakers and more
Black Friday has touched down for another year, and if you’re looking to grab a deal on a Sonos speaker, we’ve rounded up a selection of deals that you need to know about.
So far it’s mainly been wireless speakers that have been on sale, but we’re starting to see some great deals pop for Sonos soundbars and subwoofers.
So if you’re an existing Sonos owner looking to add more speakers to your set-up or someone who’s never bought Sonos before, this a is great time to find yourself some savings.
To make the process of finding Sonos kit easier, we’ve rounded up all the latest Black Friday deals we’ve found online.
Best Sonos Black Friday deals
- Sonos One SL – Was £179, now £133
- Sonos Beam Gen 2 – Was £449, now £399
FAQs
The Sonos Beam Gen 2 does support Dolby Atmos, though it does this through digital processing and not with the aid of physical upfiring speakers to bound sound off a ceiling to a listening position.
The significant difference between the One and the One SL is that the latter doesn’t come with the microphones needed for voice assistant support from the likes of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
The Sonos Sub is there for those who require a bigger bass output to go with the Sonos Beam and Arc soundbars. There is also the Sonos Sub mini for those who don’t need as big a bass output.