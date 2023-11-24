Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

The Black Friday Sonos Era 300 discount is here

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

If you’ve been holding out for a Black Friday deal for the Sonos Era 300, your wait is over as it’s had a big reduction on the first ‘proper’ day of the sales event.

Head to eBay and you’ll find the Era 300 selling for its normal RRP of £449. But if you apply a code (BUYBETTER20), and that will knock £75 of the asking price to bring it to £374.

Apply the code BUYBETTER20, and you can get £75 off the Sonos Era 300 wireless speaker in this Black Friday deal over at eBay

The Sonos Era 300 was awarded 4.5 stars when it first launched in early 2023, our review praised its clear, balanced audio presentation, unique looks for a wireless speaker, and support for Dolby Atmos music.

It’s not as big as the pictures might suggest it looks, smaller than the Sonos Five speaker, with the speaker taking on the appearance of a flower blooming with its shape. It certainly looks unlike any wireless speaker we’ve come across in recent times.

It can play Dolby Atmos music from Amazon Music and Apple Music, so make sure you have subscription to either one if you want to take advantage of the Era 300’s spatial audio capabilities. We found the Atmos performance to be spacious and expansive with the right tracks, creating a sense of scale but also a more accurate representation of a song’s acoustics. There are times where it feels as if you can hear the vocalist in the exact room they’re singing in.

The Era 300 features support for AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and Bluetooth streaming, and it comes with a new variant of Sonos’ Trueplay feature that optimises the speaker’s sound for whichever room it’s in. This Quick Tune version doesn’t require an iPhone to help calibrate the speaker’s sound, great if you’re an Android smartphone user.

There haven’t been too many deals for the Era 300 since it went on sale, the most recent deal was one for £404. This Black Friday deal saves you an extra £30, so if you’ve been waiting to buy the Era 300, now’s a great chance to do so.

If the Era 300 isn’t what you’re after but you’re still looking for a discount on a Sonos speaker, the One SL speaker has been discounted to £133 over at Amazon.

