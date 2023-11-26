This Sonos Arc Black Friday deal beats all the rest

We’ve seen some excellent deals for the Sonos Arc, but this Black Friday one over at eBay may have beaten the rest.

As has been the case with eBay’s Black Friday sales, you can use the code BUYBETTER20 to score yourself a 20% reduction on the price. With the Sonos Arc currently selling for £715, that means you can get it for £640.

That’s cheaper than the Very deal that we posted earlier in the weekend by £40. If it’s like any other eBay this week, it won’t last for too long so if you don’t want FOMO on this deal, be sure sure to add it to your checkout basket.

The Sonos Arc is a Dolby Atmos compatible soundbar, which we awarded 4.5 stars in our review. It’s intended to be used in larger spaces (the Sonos Beam is for smaller rooms), and with its upfiring speakers, it can create the sense of height, width and space with Atmos soundtracks.

In order to get the best performance from the Arc, you’ll need to partner it with a TV that supports HDMI eARC.

Operation is done through the S2 app, which supports Spotify, Tidal, Qobuz and Apple Music streaming services plus dozens more, as well as access to Sonos Radio, which adds over 60,000 plus radio stations. The Sonos app is one of the best we’ve used in terms accessibility and features, making it easy to tweak and tune the soundbar’s performance as you like as well as cast audio content it. You can also stream from Apple iOS devices with its AirPlay 2 support.

Trueplay also corrects the soundbar’s audio performance for the room the speaker is in, to produce the most optimal performance.

The price has gone up in recent years to £899, to this reduction to £640 with the eBay deal is a huge discount on the asking price. We haven’t seen a better deal than this one, so be sure to snap it up.

