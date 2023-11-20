This Samsung laptop is amazing value and it’s been reduced again

When you think of Samsung laptops now, the Pro or Ultra devices get most of the attention but the Samsung Galaxy 3 360 should not be ignored. It’s a device with ultrabook-looks but a sub-£1,000 and it’s been reduced even further for Black Friday.

This is a laptop we tested and loved, even at an around £1,000 price. So, now, being reduced far below that makes this offer an absolute steal. The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 is now £679, down £370.

Huge £370 Off: Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 Now Just £679 Grab the highly-rated Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 for just £679 on Amazon. Save a whopping £370 with this amazing discount. Don’t miss out on this top-notch laptop at an unbeatable price. Amazon

Finding a decent productivity performer that is strong value for money and brings a stylish look a quite a rarity, but that’s exactly what you’re getting with the Galaxy Book 3 360. Compared to many rival laptops, it already offers more bang for your buck but Black Friday has brought offer after offer on this machine to make it even better.

Our team of experts here at Trusted Reviews are always making sure deals offer actual savings on tech products before touting them to you. The main way we do just that is by looking at price history and that’s how we found this banger of a deal. The Galaxy Book 3 360 sat for £1,149 for most of the summer, which brought about a tidy saving of £250 when the first Black Friday discount came. After sitting at around £800 for the last week or so, we’ve now seen the price dip further to just £679.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 worth buying?

A flagship laptop in disguise Pros Strong productivity performance

Best-in-class Full HD AMOLED display

High-quality design

Great typing experience Cons Awkward keyboard and trackpad placement

Basic speakers

Impressive performance

Crisp AMOLED screen

Plenty of battery life

Looks and feels like a flagship

Reasonable starting price

Thin and high-quality metal design

Good keyboard and trackpad

Strong port selection

Sharp and vibrant display with accurate colours

Included S Pen for writing and drawing

The Galaxy Book 3 360 was already the best student laptop you can buy, with its productivity capabilities and immense style, all for a price under £1,000. The impressive performance is backed up by a vivid AMOLED panel that’s ideal for watching video. The Galaxy Book 3 360 sports a top-tier 13 hours of battery life too, meaning you should easily make it through a working day. Along with a sturdy and stylish design that feels like a flagship product, you get a pleasing keyboard experience and a decent port selection.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 review

