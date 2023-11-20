Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

This Samsung laptop is amazing value and it’s been reduced again

When you think of Samsung laptops now, the Pro or Ultra devices get most of the attention but the Samsung Galaxy 3 360 should not be ignored. It’s a device with ultrabook-looks but a sub-£1,000 and it’s been reduced even further for Black Friday.

This is a laptop we tested and loved, even at an around £1,000 price. So, now, being reduced far below that makes this offer an absolute steal. The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 is now £679, down £370.

Finding a decent productivity performer that is strong value for money and brings a stylish look a quite a rarity, but that’s exactly what you’re getting with the Galaxy Book 3 360. Compared to many rival laptops, it already offers more bang for your buck but Black Friday has brought offer after offer on this machine to make it even better.

Our team of experts here at Trusted Reviews are always making sure deals offer actual savings on tech products before touting them to you. The main way we do just that is by looking at price history and that’s how we found this banger of a deal. The Galaxy Book 3 360 sat for £1,149 for most of the summer, which brought about a tidy saving of £250 when the first Black Friday discount came. After sitting at around £800 for the last week or so, we’ve now seen the price dip further to just £679.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 worth buying?

Recommended

A flagship laptop in disguise

Pros

  • Strong productivity performance
  • Best-in-class Full HD AMOLED display
  • High-quality design
  • Great typing experience

Cons

  • Awkward keyboard and trackpad placement
  • Basic speakers
  • Impressive performance
  • Crisp AMOLED screen
  • Plenty of battery life
  • Looks and feels like a flagship
  • Reasonable starting price
  • Thin and high-quality metal design
  • Good keyboard and trackpad
  • Strong port selection
  • Sharp and vibrant display with accurate colours
  • Included S Pen for writing and drawing

The Galaxy Book 3 360 was already the best student laptop you can buy, with its productivity capabilities and immense style, all for a price under £1,000. The impressive performance is backed up by a vivid AMOLED panel that’s ideal for watching video. The Galaxy Book 3 360 sports a top-tier 13 hours of battery life too, meaning you should easily make it through a working day. Along with a sturdy and stylish design that feels like a flagship product, you get a pleasing keyboard experience and a decent port selection.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 review

Looking for a different deal?

Fancy something other than a new laptop to jazz up your desk setup? The Logitech Pop Keys is the perfect dose of colour. This Pop Keys keyboard is now down to £59.90 for Black Friday, its cheapest price on Amazon yet. For more top deals uncovered by our team of experts, have a look at our Black Friday live blog.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

