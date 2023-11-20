Logitech’s colourful Pop Keys keyboard has fallen to its lowest price yet

If you’re looking to pick up a new wireless keyboard this Black Friday, why not consider brightening up your desk with the Logitech Pop Keys?

The colourful mechanical keyboard has plummeted to just £59.90 in the November sale. That’s a huge 40% off its usual £99.99 price and the lowest we’ve seen the keyboard fall yet. Head to Amazon today to take advantage of this incredible offer while it lasts.

Save 40% on the Logitech Pop Keys mechanical keyboard Grab the colourful Logitech Pop Keys at a whopping 40% discount on Amazon this Black Friday. Originally priced at £99.99, the mechanical keyboard is now just £59.90. That’s a huge saving of £40.09 and the lowest we’ve seen it fall yet. Amazon

Was £99.99

£59.90 View Deal

The Logitech Pop Keys launched in November 2021 in three eye-catching colour combos – the purple and green Daydream, the red and pink Heartbreaker and the black and yellow Blast.

This makes it easy to match the keyboard to your existing PC setup or position it as a pop of colour on your desk. You can even pick up a matching mouse or desk mat separately to complete the set.

As you can see from the graph above, this is the cheapest we’ve seen the Logitech Pop Keys fall on Amazon since its launch. That makes this an ideal time to pick up the wireless keyboard in time for Christmas.

Is the Logitech Pop Keys worth buying?

A keyboard for emoji fans Pros Bright, fun design

Customisable keys

Seamless switching between three devices

Long battery life Cons Typing accurately can be a struggle

Keycap options are limited

The Logitech Pop Keys is a vibrant and versatile keyboard

It feels satisfying to type on

It will brighten up any dull desk space

The keyboard combines typewriter-like switches with a modern look

The top row of keys and emojis are customizable

There are three different color variations available

The keyboard is compact and portable

It has the ability to switch between up to three devices seamlessly

The battery life can last up to three years

The keyboard is compatible with the Logi Options+ app for customization

The Pop Keys is a bright, eye-catching mechanical keyboard with a compact design and typewriter-like switches for a satisfying feel when typing.

The keyboard features a row of interchangeable emoji keys that make it possible to share your reactions with one click, whether that’s on social media, over email or in your Teams chat at work or school.

The top row of keys is also fully customisable, allowing you to set different functions depending on the app you’re using.

Finally, the keyboard has a long up to three-year battery life and supports multi-device pairing meaning you can jump between your laptop and your tablet with the touch of a button.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Logitech Pop Keys review

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re looking for an iPad to pair with your new keyboard, we have another fantastic deal for you. The Apple iPad 10 is now just £437 when you shop through Amazon.

Our favourite Black Friday deals: