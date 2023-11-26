Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

This outstanding Xbox Series X deal is a Black Friday highlight

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

This year’s Black Friday sale event will go down in history as the first time we’ve seen heavy discounts on the Xbox Series X, so if you’ve been waiting to buy the console, this is the perfect time to take the leap.

But which is the best Xbox Series X deal available right now? We’ve searched the web to answer this question, and the best of the lot has been on eBay. The online retailer is offering the Xbox Series X for just £341.86 when you use the code OFFER5 at checkout.

Save £138 on the Xbox Series X for Black Friday

If you’ve thought about grabbing Xbox’s most powerful console then now is the time, with it down to £341.86 on the ShopTo store over on Ebay (using code OFFER5).

The Xbox Series X usually retails for £479.99, so you’ll be saving a whopping £138.13 by jumping on this superb eBay deal. This is also the cheapest price we’ve found across the web, even beating Amazon’s deals.

Is the Xbox Series X worth buying?

Recommended

Our review of the Xbox Series X two years after release

Pros

  • Sleek and premium design
  • Xbox Game Pass offers a stunning level of value
  • Quick Resume is a game changer
  • SSD makes games and applications faster than ever

Cons

  • User interface and overall design is very familiar
  • Not as many high-quality exclusives as PS5 and Switch

The Xbox Series X is a powerhouse of a console, providing excellent 4K gameplay and access to AAA gaming. The design has been hugely modified from the previous generation, offering a sleek and stealthy look. A big sell of the new console is the growth of Xbox Game Pass (which is available across other Xbox consoles) with a stunning range of games available for a monthly price, and they look best on the Series X. The new onboard SSD also gives you fast loading times and the brilliant Quick Resume feature that lets you bounce from game to game.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Xbox Series X review.

Looking for a different deal?

Fancy a quality peripheral to go with your Xbox Series X purchase or just looking for something different? The stunning 5-star Asus ROG Azoth keyboard is down to £222.99 for Black Friday. If you aren’t committed to a new Xbox, do check out our best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals for offers on Nintendo’s device, as well as our Black Friday Deals for a bumper set of deals.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

