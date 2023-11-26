This outstanding Xbox Series X deal is a Black Friday highlight
This year’s Black Friday sale event will go down in history as the first time we’ve seen heavy discounts on the Xbox Series X, so if you’ve been waiting to buy the console, this is the perfect time to take the leap.
But which is the best Xbox Series X deal available right now? We’ve searched the web to answer this question, and the best of the lot has been on eBay. The online retailer is offering the Xbox Series X for just £341.86 when you use the code OFFER5 at checkout.
Save £138 on the Xbox Series X for Black Friday
If you’ve thought about grabbing Xbox’s most powerful console then now is the time, with it down to £341.86 on the ShopTo store over on Ebay (using code OFFER5).
- Ebay
- Save £138
- Now £341.86
The Xbox Series X usually retails for £479.99, so you’ll be saving a whopping £138.13 by jumping on this superb eBay deal. This is also the cheapest price we’ve found across the web, even beating Amazon’s deals.
Is the Xbox Series X worth buying?
Our review of the Xbox Series X two years after release
Pros
- Sleek and premium design
- Xbox Game Pass offers a stunning level of value
- Quick Resume is a game changer
- SSD makes games and applications faster than ever
Cons
- User interface and overall design is very familiar
- Not as many high-quality exclusives as PS5 and Switch
The Xbox Series X is a powerhouse of a console, providing excellent 4K gameplay and access to AAA gaming. The design has been hugely modified from the previous generation, offering a sleek and stealthy look. A big sell of the new console is the growth of Xbox Game Pass (which is available across other Xbox consoles) with a stunning range of games available for a monthly price, and they look best on the Series X. The new onboard SSD also gives you fast loading times and the brilliant Quick Resume feature that lets you bounce from game to game.
If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Xbox Series X review.
