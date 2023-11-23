Award-winning ROG Azoth gaming keyboard gets Black Friday price cut

If you’re in the market for a fantastic mechanical keyboard, we may have the deal for you.

The Asus ROG Azoth is down to £222.99 at the big online retailer, a handy price cut on one of the best gaming keyboards we’ve tested and a keyboard that was an award winner at this year’s Trusted Reviews Awards.

If it isn’t to your tastes however, then you’re more than welcome to check out our article on the best early Black Friday deals. There are some great deals to be had on all manner of tech, so it’s well worth checking out.

Amazon has a fab deal going on the Asus ROG Azoth for Black Friday One of our favourite keyboards of the last year, the Asus ROG Azoth has received a great price cut from Amazon, bringing it down to just £222.99 Amazon

Was £269.99

£222.99 View Deal

Is the Asus ROG Azoth worth buying?

An eSports-grade keyboard with oodles of customisation Pros Incredible construction

Gorgeously smooth typing feel

OLED display is a fun addition Cons Very expensive

Software is a little bit fiddly

The Asus ROG Azoth is an impressive mechanical keyboard that blurs the lines between the traditional spheres of gaming and enthusiast boards, bringing features such as pre-lubricated switches and a hot-swappable PCB to a keyboard that also has plenty of gaming pedigree.

Its 75% layout is functional, and the addition of a multi-function OLED display and rocker in the top-right corner adds flair, as well as a convenient means of adjusting lighting and displaying system information.

The pre-lubricated NX Red Switches felt rather smooth in our testing, and the addition of enthusiast-level fixtures and fixings gives the Azoth credibility against more niche options while retaining welcome features that allow for endless personalisation and customisation.

Wireless connectivity is handled by either Bluetooth or the bundled receiver that sits inside the keyboard, while up to 2076 hours of battery life (with the RGB lighting turned off) provides some serious endurance. The only downside is the ROG software, which can be a little fiddly to work with.

Our favourite Black Friday deals