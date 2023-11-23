Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Award-winning ROG Azoth gaming keyboard gets Black Friday price cut

Reece Bithrey By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor

If you’re in the market for a fantastic mechanical keyboard, we may have the deal for you.

The Asus ROG Azoth is down to £222.99 at the big online retailer, a handy price cut on one of the best gaming keyboards we’ve tested and a keyboard that was an award winner at this year’s Trusted Reviews Awards.

If it isn’t to your tastes however, then you’re more than welcome to check out our article on the best early Black Friday deals. There are some great deals to be had on all manner of tech, so it’s well worth checking out.

Amazon has a fab deal going on the Asus ROG Azoth for Black Friday

Amazon has a fab deal going on the Asus ROG Azoth for Black Friday

One of our favourite keyboards of the last year, the Asus ROG Azoth has received a great price cut from Amazon, bringing it down to just £222.99

  • Amazon
  • Was £269.99
  • £222.99
View Deal

Is the Asus ROG Azoth worth buying?

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Highly Recommended

An eSports-grade keyboard with oodles of customisation

Pros

  • Incredible construction
  • Gorgeously smooth typing feel
  • OLED display is a fun addition

Cons

  • Very expensive
  • Software is a little bit fiddly

The Asus ROG Azoth is an impressive mechanical keyboard that blurs the lines between the traditional spheres of gaming and enthusiast boards, bringing features such as pre-lubricated switches and a hot-swappable PCB to a keyboard that also has plenty of gaming pedigree.

Its 75% layout is functional, and the addition of a multi-function OLED display and rocker in the top-right corner adds flair, as well as a convenient means of adjusting lighting and displaying system information.

The pre-lubricated NX Red Switches felt rather smooth in our testing, and the addition of enthusiast-level fixtures and fixings gives the Azoth credibility against more niche options while retaining welcome features that allow for endless personalisation and customisation.

Wireless connectivity is handled by either Bluetooth or the bundled receiver that sits inside the keyboard, while up to 2076 hours of battery life (with the RGB lighting turned off) provides some serious endurance. The only downside is the ROG software, which can be a little fiddly to work with.

Our favourite Black Friday deals

You might like…

Slashed! Resident Evil 4 is is an absolute bargain in Black Friday sale

Slashed! Resident Evil 4 is is an absolute bargain in Black Friday sale

Ryan Jones 10 mins ago
This Motorola Edge 40 deal is so good, it could be a misprice

This Motorola Edge 40 deal is so good, it could be a misprice

Lewis Painter 30 mins ago
Students need to see Adobe Creative Cloud’s Black Friday bundle

Students need to see Adobe Creative Cloud’s Black Friday bundle

Hannah Davies 40 mins ago
Best Apple Black Friday Deals 2023: iPhones, Macs, AirPods and cheap iPads

Best Apple Black Friday Deals 2023: iPhones, Macs, AirPods and cheap iPads

Max Parker 1 hour ago
Get massive savings on these special edition Sennheiser headphones

Get massive savings on these special edition Sennheiser headphones

Kob Monney 1 hour ago
This S23 Ultra deal is an undeniable Black Friday stonker

This S23 Ultra deal is an undeniable Black Friday stonker

Lewis Painter 2 hours ago
Reece Bithrey
By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor

Reece has been writing for Trusted Reviews since 2019 on a freelance basis thanks to a few days’ work experience and writes about all things computing. He’s a soon to be graduate from the University o…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.