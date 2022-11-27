 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: Big savings on games and consoles

Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

We’ve rounded up the very best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals on offer this week, which includes bundles of the various editions of the console, as well as a huge selection of discounted games.

With the Nintendo Switch dropping to the lowest prices we’ve seen yet, including the newer Lite and OLED models, it’s the perfect time to buy the hybrid console. That’s especially true if you’re a Pokemon fan, with the new Scarlet and Violet games recently launching.

Our team of experts have scoured the web in search of the very best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, and listed them below for your convenience. We’ll also be updating this article frequently throughout the Black Friday weekend, so you’re up to date with the latest offers for the Nintendo Switch and its accompanying games.

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals

FAQs

Will Black Friday be on this year?

Yes, the Black Friday sales have already begun, although we’re expecting even more deals to arrive this Friday.

Is it better to buy a game or download it on Switch?

It really just comes down to preference. You’ll likely find better deals for physical games during Black Friday and you’ll also be able to sell them later. Meanwhile, digital games are more convenient because you don’t have to carry the cartridge around to play.

How many games can a Switch hold?

The original Switch and Switch Lite have 32GB of storage, so you’ll be able to store about three to six games depending on their file sizes. Buying an SD memory card is a great way to expand the storage, especially during Black Friday.

