Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: Big savings on games and consoles
We’ve rounded up the very best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals on offer this week, which includes bundles of the various editions of the console, as well as a huge selection of discounted games.
With the Nintendo Switch dropping to the lowest prices we’ve seen yet, including the newer Lite and OLED models, it’s the perfect time to buy the hybrid console. That’s especially true if you’re a Pokemon fan, with the new Scarlet and Violet games recently launching.
Our team of experts have scoured the web in search of the very best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, and listed them below for your convenience. We’ll also be updating this article frequently throughout the Black Friday weekend, so you’re up to date with the latest offers for the Nintendo Switch and its accompanying games.
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals
- Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Was £336.99, Now £259.99
- Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Pokémon Scarlet – Now £289.99
- Nintendo Switch Lite + Pokemon Violet – Now £229.99
- Nintendo Switch OLED + Pokémon Scarlet + £10 gift card – Was £369.98, Now £339.99
- Pokémon Violet – Was £49.99, Now £39.85
- Switch SD Memory card (128GB) – Was £40.99, Now £14.99
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Was £49.99, Now £34.89
- SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom – Was £19.95, Now £14.99
- Nier Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition – Was £34.99, Now £23.99
- Persona 5 Royal – Was £48.95, Now £32.95
- No Man’s Sky – Was £34.95, Now £29.71
- Two Point Campus – Was £34.99, Now £21.99
- Just Dance 2021 – Was £20.99, Now £18.66
FAQs
Yes, the Black Friday sales have already begun, although we’re expecting even more deals to arrive this Friday.
It really just comes down to preference. You’ll likely find better deals for physical games during Black Friday and you’ll also be able to sell them later. Meanwhile, digital games are more convenient because you don’t have to carry the cartridge around to play.
The original Switch and Switch Lite have 32GB of storage, so you’ll be able to store about three to six games depending on their file sizes. Buying an SD memory card is a great way to expand the storage, especially during Black Friday.