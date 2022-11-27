Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: Big savings on games and consoles

We’ve rounded up the very best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals on offer this week, which includes bundles of the various editions of the console, as well as a huge selection of discounted games.

With the Nintendo Switch dropping to the lowest prices we’ve seen yet, including the newer Lite and OLED models, it’s the perfect time to buy the hybrid console. That’s especially true if you’re a Pokemon fan, with the new Scarlet and Violet games recently launching.

Our team of experts have scoured the web in search of the very best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, and listed them below for your convenience. We’ll also be updating this article frequently throughout the Black Friday weekend, so you’re up to date with the latest offers for the Nintendo Switch and its accompanying games.

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals