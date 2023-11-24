It’s not often we see discounts on Panasonic’s major OLEDs but there is a tasty Black Friday TV deal going for the excellent Panasonic MZ2000.

This brand new OLED only went on sale a few months ago, but at John Lewis you get this five-star TV for £1999, a reduction of £700 on the asking price.

This five-star Panasonic OLED TV has received its first big discount Big discounts on Panasonic OLEDs don’t come around too often, so be sure to snap up this tasty deal on the brand new flagship MZ2000 John Lewis & Partners

Save £700

Now £1999 View Deal

Now, that may still seem quite a lot to pay for a TV, but the MZ2000 is Trusted Reviews’ best TV of 2023, so you’re getting a high quality performer. It’s capable of stunning picture quality, and has a full-fledged Dolby Atmos sound system strapped to the back of the TV to produce a performance better than most TVs can even dream of.

It supports all the HDR formats, so regardless of what streaming app you’re watching, the TV can optimise its performance to offer the best picture quality it can. It’s also part of the first wave of TVs to feature the MLA OLED panel for an even brighter HDR performance, capable of hitting 1700 nits of brightness in its Dynamic mode. You won’t find many HDR TVs as good as the Panasonic on the market.

It’s not as stunning in terms of its smarts and features, but the Panasonic MZ2000 is designed for the home cinema enthusiast. In that context all the main video streaming apps are catered for on this TV, and there is Freeview Play that adds the UK catch-up and on-demand apps within Panasonic’s My Home Screen interface.

The sound the MZ2000 is capable of is top-notch, with excellent clarity and placement of effects as the sound system is able to push sounds wide of the TV as well as above it when used with Dolby Atmos content.

The Panasonic MZ2000 is a truly excellent TV, and discounts this big for Panasonic OLEDs don’t tend to come around too often. It was the same price at Currys and that deal sold out, so you won’t want to miss out on this John Lewis deal which also nets you a five-year warranty.

Looking for another deal?

Looking for another OLED TV deal? There are plenty floating about for Black Friday. The Sony A80L can be had for £1399 at Amazon UK, while there’s a deal for the Sony A84L OLED TV with a PS5 Digital edition thrown in, and a big discount on the Samsung S95C OLED at Amazon UK.

Our favourite Black Friday deals: