Sony’s superb A80L OLED TV has received a cracking discount

When it comes to OLED TVs, there aren’t many better in our estimation than Sony, and this deal on its A80L is not one you’ll want to miss out on.

The Sony A80L first went on sale at £2399, so this Black Friday discount takes £1000 off its asking price, bringing it to £1399.

Why do we think this is a great deal? Well Sony doesn’t often discount its OLED TVs, tending to keep them at a high price. While the A80L has be slowly dropping in price since it went on sale, this is comfortably the lowest price this TV has ever been at.

Is the Sony XR-55A80L worth buying?

An excellent OLED TV for the home cinema purist Pros Nuanced, natural picture performance

Slick Google TV user experience

Accommodating design

Good sound for a TV

Competitively priced Cons Gaming best suited to PS5 owners

Not as bright as rivals with HDR

An excellent OLED for home cinema fans

Nuanced picture and sound quality

Step up over its rivals

Consistent design with thin bezel

Customizable stand with strong viewing angles

Responsive Google TV interface with lots of content recommendations

Good quality remotes with quick access buttons

HDMI 2.1 inputs with solid input lag for gaming

Support for 4K/120Hz and VRR

Excellent motion processing and clear, detailed sound quality

If you’re home cinema purist you’ll find the Sony A80L to be an excellent TV. Its picture quality is superb across all sources, with a 4K HDR image that is natural and balanced in appearance. It’s upscaling performance is strong too, with both HD content and lower quality SD content, improving the quality of the source without causing any noticeable artefacts.

This TV also features Sony’s class-leading motion processing that irons out all the stutters and judder that might be present in an for smooth, flowing performance.

You’re also getting a high quality audio performance from this TV, and it supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS tracks, which is very handy if you have a compatible soundbar. We reckon you won’t necessarily want to rush out to buy a soundbar as the sound quality for a flatscreen model is terrific with its loud, clear, detailed and dynamic performance.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony XR-55A80L review

