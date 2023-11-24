Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sony’s superb A80L OLED TV has received a cracking discount

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

When it comes to OLED TVs, there aren’t many better in our estimation than Sony, and this deal on its A80L is not one you’ll want to miss out on.

The Sony A80L first went on sale at £2399, so this Black Friday discount takes £1000 off its asking price, bringing it to £1399.

Unbelievable £1000 Off! Sony XR-55A80L Now Just £1399, Save 41% Today

Unbelievable £1000 Off! Sony XR-55A80L Now Just £1399, Save 41% Today

Snag an incredible deal on Amazon for the highly-rated Sony XR-55A80L! Now reduced by a whopping £1000, that’s a 41% discount. Get this top-notch TV for just £1399. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to upgrade your entertainment experience!

  • Amazon
  • Save 41%
  • £1399
View Deal

Why do we think this is a great deal? Well Sony doesn’t often discount its OLED TVs, tending to keep them at a high price. While the A80L has be slowly dropping in price since it went on sale, this is comfortably the lowest price this TV has ever been at.

Is the Sony XR-55A80L worth buying?

Sony A80L Into the Spider-Verse
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

An excellent OLED TV for the home cinema purist

Pros

  • Nuanced, natural picture performance
  • Slick Google TV user experience
  • Accommodating design
  • Good sound for a TV
  • Competitively priced

Cons

  • Gaming best suited to PS5 owners
  • Not as bright as rivals with HDR
  • An excellent OLED for home cinema fans
  • Nuanced picture and sound quality
  • Step up over its rivals
  • Consistent design with thin bezel
  • Customizable stand with strong viewing angles
  • Responsive Google TV interface with lots of content recommendations
  • Good quality remotes with quick access buttons
  • HDMI 2.1 inputs with solid input lag for gaming
  • Support for 4K/120Hz and VRR
  • Excellent motion processing and clear, detailed sound quality

If you’re home cinema purist you’ll find the Sony A80L to be an excellent TV. Its picture quality is superb across all sources, with a 4K HDR image that is natural and balanced in appearance. It’s upscaling performance is strong too, with both HD content and lower quality SD content, improving the quality of the source without causing any noticeable artefacts.

This TV also features Sony’s class-leading motion processing that irons out all the stutters and judder that might be present in an for smooth, flowing performance.

You’re also getting a high quality audio performance from this TV, and it supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS tracks, which is very handy if you have a compatible soundbar. We reckon you won’t necessarily want to rush out to buy a soundbar as the sound quality for a flatscreen model is terrific with its loud, clear, detailed and dynamic performance.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony XR-55A80L review

Looking for a different deal?

There are other OLED TVs that have received Black Friday discounts. The Sony A84L OLED TV with a PS5 Digital edition thrown in, and there’s a big discount on the Samsung S95C OLED at Amazon UK.

You might like…

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

Adam Speight 12 mins ago
Catch this Black Friday drone deal on the DJI Mini 2 SE before it flies away

Catch this Black Friday drone deal on the DJI Mini 2 SE before it flies away

Hannah Davies 14 mins ago
You won’t want to miss out on this deal for Amazon’s flagship QLED TV

You won’t want to miss out on this deal for Amazon’s flagship QLED TV

Kob Monney 22 mins ago
This athlete-level fitness tracker just plummeted for Black Friday

This athlete-level fitness tracker just plummeted for Black Friday

Thomas Deehan 41 mins ago
Amazon’s outdoor security bundle is an instant winner

Amazon’s outdoor security bundle is an instant winner

Nick Rayner 43 mins ago
Best Apple Black Friday Deals 2023: Latest discounts on iPhones, iPads, AirPods and more

Best Apple Black Friday Deals 2023: Latest discounts on iPhones, iPads, AirPods and more

Ryan Jones 51 mins ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.