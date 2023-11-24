Bag yourself a massive discount on this Samsung 4K OLED TV
Fancy bagging yourself an OLED TV? Amazon’s currently got a Black Friday deal for the Samsung’s 55-inch S95C that you’ll definitely want to see.
As part of Amazon’s Black Friday deals, the QE55S95C has been reduced by 44%. That’s a saving of £1204 on the recommended retail price, bringing it down to £1495.
Save £1204! Samsung QE55S95C Now Only £1495, Slashed by 44%
This deal is a significant drop on the price the S95C has been sold at, saving you about £200 on the price it’s been at in the last few months.
Giving it initially sold at £2750 when it first launched, it’s a considerable drop in price however you look at it, and the most affordable it’s been since Prime Day in October 2023.
Is the Samsung QE55S95C worth buying?
Samsung's flagship OLED doesn't quite deliver the performance we expected
Pros
- High peak brightness for HDR content
- Plenty of live, free, and on-demand entertainment options
- Excellent input lag for gaming
- Confident upscaler
Cons
- Middling sound system
- Not the most nuanced or expressive picture
- Black crush evident
- One of the brightest OLED TVs on the market
- Slim and thin design with wide viewing angles
- Tizen interface is faster than previous editions
- HDMI 2.1 across all inputs with class-leading input lag
- Impressive upscaling capabilities
- High peak brightness for HDR content
- Good performance in bright rooms
- Decent motion processing with customizable settings
- Dolby Atmos support in sound system
- Affordable price compared to launch, but still not as nuanced or expressive as competitors from LG, Sony, and Panasonic.
The S95C is Samsung’s flagship 4K OLED for 2023, and features one of the brightest performances possible from OLED TVs, hitting 1200 nits of peak brightness. That makes this a good OLED for those who watch their TV in brightly lit rooms. The upscaling performance is also very good, able to take low quality sources and make them very watchable.
The S95C is also a good TV for gaming, boasting a low input lag of 9.2ms, as well as VRR support that allows for a fast and fluid performance for game consoles and PCs.
The Tizen interface features plenty of apps, including all the big hitters as well as Samsung TV Plus, which is a free to access streaming channel.
If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung QE55S95C review
