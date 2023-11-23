As we speed towards Black Friday we’re getting some big bundles coming through such as this Sony TV gaming deal.

At Currys you can get the Sony A84L OLED TV with the PlayStation 5 Digital edition thrown in for good measure for the price of £1588. That’s a saving of £200 if you were to get the TV and gaming console on their own.

Sony has the ultimate Black Friday gaming bundle Currys is offering a combo deal where you get the 55-inch Sony A84L OLED and the PlayStation 5 Digital version for £1588. That’s a saving of £200 if they were bought separately Currys

Save £200

Not £1588 View Deal

Though we haven’t tested the A84L OLED, it is a variant of the Sony A80L, which have tested, and found to be one of 2023’s best TVs. Its picture quality is excellent across all types of sources, its 4K HDR image is delightfully natural and balanced in appearance. It can upscale HD programming and DVDs very well without causing any noticeable artefacts, producing at times a great looking presentation that’s faithful to the source.

Sony’s motion processing is class-leading, and when turned on with sports, it irons out all the stutters and judder for smooth, flowing performance that rarely induces the Soap Opera Effect.

The sound quality for this TV is terrific for a flatscreen model: loud, clear, detailed and dynamic; avoiding distortion with the low frequencies, accurately positioning sounds where they ought to be on the screen. It’s good enough that you won’t feel the need to rush and get a soundbar to go with this TV.

And as this deal also comes with a PS5, the Sony A84L also features specific features that console gamers can make use of, with a fast input lag, Auto Genre Picture Mode that swaps the TV in and out of its video/gaming modes, and Auto HDR Tone Mapping that enhances the brightness, colours, and contrast when the TV is connected to the PS5. All in all, with a Sony OLED and PS5, you’re getting the best performance the TV is capable of with these features.

Let’s also not forget that the A84L comes with Google TV user interface, which is an improvement on the Android TV interface, making it easy to find and watch content and offering recommendations based on what you’ve watched.

If you’re looking to purchase a PS5 and are in the market for a new TV, this deal from Currys could solve your problem. You are essentially getting the PS5 for about £188, which is much less than its current going rate.

