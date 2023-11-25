Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

These colourful DualSense controllers are more than 40% off for Black Friday

If you’ve gotten a bit sick of the basic white-covered design of the DualSense then we have the deal to help you jazz up your step. Smyths has bumper deals on two vibrant DualSense options.

The DualSense is one of the top PS5 successes, truly enhancing the controller experience in the generation. This offer at Smyths has the Cosmic Red or Starlight Blue DualSense controller available for just £39.99, down an impressive £25.

Save £25 on the Cosmic Red DualSense controller at Smyths

The Cosmic Red controller is now available for just £39.99 at Smyths, that’s £25 off.

Save £25 on the Starlight Blue DualSense controller at Smyths

Right now you can nab the Starlight Blue controller for £25 off at Smyths, down to just £39.99.

We’ve seen plenty of deals on controllers this Black Friday but most have sat around the £38 (at the very lowest) to £45 (at the highest), with the DualSense typically priced at £60 at many outlets. The DualSense controllers are in high demand too so we’ve seen plenty of deals come and go. So, it’s nice to see these two controllers still in stock at this low price on Smyths.

Is the DualSense PS5 Controller worth buying?

Recommended

A peripheral which makes the PS5 a true next-gen experience.

Pros

  • A bold departure from previous designs that really pays off
  • Solid and weighty build quality gives off a premium feel
  • Haptic feedback and improved vibration motors are feel truly next-gen
  • Improved battery life compared to the DualShock 4

Cons

  • White colour scheme leads will lead to scuffs and marks

We were hugely impressed with the DualSense controller in our 4.5-star review. Sony chose to make a bold departure from the DualShock formula, with an exciting design both in looks and usability. The DualSense is a bulkier offering, making it sit much better in the hand than previous Sony controllers, with a satisfying weightiness. The start of the show is the haptic feedback and improved vibration motors that truly enhance titles that choose to incorporate them deeply. Our main criticism was the white colour making the controller easy to mark, so this deal on the Cosmic Red and Starlight Blue models are ideal to combat this.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive DualSense PS5 Controller review.

Looking for a different deal?

If you using your DualSense controllers to play some online gaming, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got a solid connection. We’ve found a great upgrade in the form of this TP-Link Deco X20 Mesh System offer, down to just £159.99. Still on the hunt for more discounts? Have a gander at our Black Friday deals live blog.

