Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This TP-Link Black Friday deal could be the answer to your Wi-Fi nightmares

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

We’ve all experienced terrible Wi-Fi speeds and what effect it can have on your mood. So you really shouldn’t pass up on this fantastic TP-Link Black Friday deal which is offering up a huge 43% discount.

The TP-Link Deco X20 AX1800 is currently priced at just £159.99 for Black Friday, marking a gargantuan price drop of £120 from the original retail price of £279.99.

Grab the TP-Link Deco X20 mesh system for just £159.99

Grab the TP-Link Deco X20 mesh system for just £159.99

Get an unbeatable deal on Amazon for the highly-rated TP-Link Deco X20. Originally priced at £279.99, it’s now only £159.99! That’s a massive 43% discount! Upgrade your home network with this top-quality WiFi system today.

  • Amazon
  • Save 43%
  • Now £159.99
View Deal

For your money, you get a pack of three that will allow you to spread the Wi-Fi network throughout your entire home to prevent any dark spots. The mesh system also supports Wi-Fi 6, maximising the network speeds for all of your modern gadgets.

TP-Link Deco X20 hero
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

TP-Link's latest is among the most featured packed mesh systems

Pros

  • Great value
  • Excellent parental controls
  • Easy to expand

Cons

  • Average network speed
  • TP-Link Deco X20 is a budget-friendly Wi-Fi 6 mesh system
  • Feature-packed with decent performance
  • Small and easily blends in with the environment
  • All devices are the same, making placement easy
  • Each device has two Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • Built-in parental controls and security features
  • Full remote control via TP-Link Deco app
  • Stable and reliable performance at close range
  • Affordable option for getting the latest technology in home networking

We really rate the TP-Link Deco X20, awarding it a 4 out of 5 rating in our review with an official Trusted Reviews Recommended badge.

In our verdict, we wrote: “If you want a Wi-Fi 6 mesh system for less, the feature-packed TP-Link Deco X20 may just suit your needs.”

Wi-Fi 6 is a modern wireless standard that most modern phones, tablets and laptops now support. By upgrading to a Wi-Fi 6 mesh system, you should see a boost to internet speeds and a more reliable connection.

So if you want to give your wireless speeds a boost, and improve the network coverage throughout your home, this is a fantastic deal to consider.

Our favourite Black Friday deals

You might like…

Get a brilliant Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer for under $100 on Black Friday

Get a brilliant Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer for under $100 on Black Friday

Chris Smith 6 mins ago
This Sonos Arc Black Friday deal is outrageously good

This Sonos Arc Black Friday deal is outrageously good

Ryan Jones 22 mins ago
Secure your front door on the cheap with £60 off the Ring Video Doorbell Plus

Secure your front door on the cheap with £60 off the Ring Video Doorbell Plus

Lewis Painter 22 mins ago
This is the very best robot vacuum cleaner Black Friday deal we’ve seen

This is the very best robot vacuum cleaner Black Friday deal we’ve seen

Ryan Jones 57 mins ago
The Echo Pop is a great Secret Santa gift with this deal

The Echo Pop is a great Secret Santa gift with this deal

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
Sleep easy with a whopping 58% off the Emma mattress at Amazon

Sleep easy with a whopping 58% off the Emma mattress at Amazon

Lewis Painter 2 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.