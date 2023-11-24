This TP-Link Black Friday deal could be the answer to your Wi-Fi nightmares
We’ve all experienced terrible Wi-Fi speeds and what effect it can have on your mood. So you really shouldn’t pass up on this fantastic TP-Link Black Friday deal which is offering up a huge 43% discount.
The TP-Link Deco X20 AX1800 is currently priced at just £159.99 for Black Friday, marking a gargantuan price drop of £120 from the original retail price of £279.99.
For your money, you get a pack of three that will allow you to spread the Wi-Fi network throughout your entire home to prevent any dark spots. The mesh system also supports Wi-Fi 6, maximising the network speeds for all of your modern gadgets.
Is the TP-Link Deco X20 worth buying?
TP-Link's latest is among the most featured packed mesh systems
Pros
- Great value
- Excellent parental controls
- Easy to expand
Cons
- Average network speed
- TP-Link Deco X20 is a budget-friendly Wi-Fi 6 mesh system
- Feature-packed with decent performance
- Small and easily blends in with the environment
- All devices are the same, making placement easy
- Each device has two Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Built-in parental controls and security features
- Full remote control via TP-Link Deco app
- Stable and reliable performance at close range
- Affordable option for getting the latest technology in home networking
We really rate the TP-Link Deco X20, awarding it a 4 out of 5 rating in our review with an official Trusted Reviews Recommended badge.
In our verdict, we wrote: “If you want a Wi-Fi 6 mesh system for less, the feature-packed TP-Link Deco X20 may just suit your needs.”
Wi-Fi 6 is a modern wireless standard that most modern phones, tablets and laptops now support. By upgrading to a Wi-Fi 6 mesh system, you should see a boost to internet speeds and a more reliable connection.
So if you want to give your wireless speeds a boost, and improve the network coverage throughout your home, this is a fantastic deal to consider.
