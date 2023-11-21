Score this EA Sports FC and PS5 controller bundle on the cheap

There are few better gaming moments than hammering 10 or more goals past your friend in a local multiplayer match of EA Sports FC (or the formerly known FIFA series). And now Argos is offering the perfect setup to jump straight into your next match with an EA Sports FC and PS5 controller bundle.

With a huge £35 discount, the PS5 controller and EA Sports FC bundle can be yours for just £64.99 in the Argos Black Friday sale. Considering the EA Sports FC PS5 game costs £55 alone on Amazon, while the PS5 controller typically sets you back by £60, then you’re saving a lot of money by going for this bundle.

Snap up EA Sports FC and a PS5 controller for just £64.99 EA Sports FC is best played with a friend, so it’s great to see Argos bundling the new FIFA successor with an extra PS5 controller to ensure you’re setup for intense multiplayer matches. What’s more, Argos has slashed a huge £35 off the price for the Black Friday sale. Argos

Save £35

Now £64.99 View Deal

EA Sports FC is the successor to the FIFA series, and so retains all of the key gameplay mechanics and features despite losing the iconic naming rights.

Importantly, it still features the beloved Kick Off Mode which allows you to play against a friend in local multiplayer so you don’t need to go online to seek a rival. However, you’ll need an extra PS5 controller in order to do so, which is why this bundle is such a handy option, especially since your old PS4 controllers won’t work on the PS5 console.

The PS5 controller (aka DualSense) is a big upgrade on its predecessor. It features haptic feedback to create highly immersive rumbles to simulate the actions on screen. The adaptive triggers can also change the force required to make players sprint when players become fatigued in EA Sports FC.

The PS5 controller on offer here uses a wireless connection, so you can sit on your sofa a far distance away from the TV. You can recharge the controller using the bundled USB-C cable, so there’s no need to keep buying batteries like you do with Xbox.

So if you fancy getting the new EA Sports FC game, as well as a spare controller for multiplayer matches, this looks to be one of the best deals yet.

Our favourite Black Friday deals: