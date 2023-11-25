Samsung’s student laptop is a Black Friday steal

Samsung has a wide range of products spanning many price points, but it typically reserves its luxury items for those willing to spend a pretty penny. The Galaxy Book3 360 is both a luxury and, now, at a stunningly reasonable price.

We’ve tried and tested the Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 and think it’s an excellent pick for students, especially with this impressive discount. The Galaxy Book3 360 is now just £649, down £450 at Currys for Black Friday.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 Now £649, Slashed by £450 Grab the highly-rated Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 at a whopping £450 off at Currys. Now only £649. Currys

Save £450

£649 View Deal

Even at a price of between £800-£1,000, where the Galaxy Book3 360 usually sits, it remains an excellent buy. It gives you a luxury design and strong productivity performance for much less than comparable flagship models.

The price at Currys is impressive as it beats out other offers we’ve seen this Black Friday season. You’ll find it at a price of £679 on Amazon, with it having been up at almost £800 recently too. So, you’re getting a handy extra £30 with Currys.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 worth buying?

A flagship laptop in disguise Pros Strong productivity performance

Best-in-class Full HD AMOLED display

High-quality design

Great typing experience Cons Awkward keyboard and trackpad placement

Basic speakers

Impressive performance

Crisp AMOLED screen

Plenty of battery life

Looks and feels like a flagship

Reasonable starting price

Thin and high-quality metal design

Good keyboard and trackpad

Strong port selection

Sharp and vibrant display with accurate colors

Included S Pen for writing and drawing

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 is an excellent buy if you’ve looked longingly at ultrabooks priced at £1,000 and above but have not wanted to fork out that much. This laptop gets you many of the same luxuries, with a quality design and a stunning AMOLED display, for a lower price. It’s got a pleasant keyboard, great port selection and loads of battery life as well.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 review

