Samsung’s student laptop is a Black Friday steal

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Samsung has a wide range of products spanning many price points, but it typically reserves its luxury items for those willing to spend a pretty penny. The Galaxy Book3 360 is both a luxury and, now, at a stunningly reasonable price.

We’ve tried and tested the Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 and think it’s an excellent pick for students, especially with this impressive discount. The Galaxy Book3 360 is now just £649, down £450 at Currys for Black Friday.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 Now £649, Slashed by £450

Grab the highly-rated Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 at a whopping £450 off at Currys. Now only £649.

Even at a price of between £800-£1,000, where the Galaxy Book3 360 usually sits, it remains an excellent buy. It gives you a luxury design and strong productivity performance for much less than comparable flagship models.

The price at Currys is impressive as it beats out other offers we’ve seen this Black Friday season. You’ll find it at a price of £679 on Amazon, with it having been up at almost £800 recently too. So, you’re getting a handy extra £30 with Currys.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 worth buying?

Hero - Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A flagship laptop in disguise

Pros

  • Strong productivity performance
  • Best-in-class Full HD AMOLED display
  • High-quality design
  • Great typing experience

Cons

  • Awkward keyboard and trackpad placement
  • Basic speakers
  • Impressive performance
  • Crisp AMOLED screen
  • Plenty of battery life
  • Looks and feels like a flagship
  • Reasonable starting price
  • Thin and high-quality metal design
  • Good keyboard and trackpad
  • Strong port selection
  • Sharp and vibrant display with accurate colors
  • Included S Pen for writing and drawing

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 is an excellent buy if you’ve looked longingly at ultrabooks priced at £1,000 and above but have not wanted to fork out that much. This laptop gets you many of the same luxuries, with a quality design and a stunning AMOLED display, for a lower price. It’s got a pleasant keyboard, great port selection and loads of battery life as well.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 review

Looking for a different deal?

Want to upgrade your Wi-Fi game alongside a new laptop? Check out this TP-Link Deco X20 Mesh System offer, down to just £159.99. For more deals, check out our Black Friday deals live blog.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

