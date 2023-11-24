Samsung’s Odyssey G5 monitor deal is PC gaming gold

Have you considered levelling up your gaming setup this Black Friday? This Samsung monitor is a solid pick and it won’t cost the Earth either, with £100 off right now.

Samsung’s Odyssey range includes some pretty pricey products but this G5 deal makes one of its cheaper options ever more affordable. The Samsung Odyssey G5 is £100 for Black Friday on Amazon, now just £199.

This 27-inch monitor has been sitting at around £300 for most of this year, with the price finally dropping below £200 as we entered November. For the solid gaming specifications that you get here, £199 is massively appealing.

For that pleasingly low price, you’re getting a 27-inch curved display, teamed up with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and HDR 10 support. The curved panel measures 1000R, making for an immersive experience that fills up your peripheral vision.

It’s a combination of specs that makes this a solid all-rounder, whether you’re into visually impressive AAA games or blazingly fast competitive gaming. There’s AMD FreeSync Premium onboard too, helping to reduce screen tearing and input latency.

We haven’t tested this particular model here at Trusted Reviews, but we’ve gotten great impressions from the Odyssey range so far. The Odyssey G9 (2023) and Odyssey Neo G7 (2023) both received strong 4.5-star ratings.

