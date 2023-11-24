Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung’s Odyssey G5 monitor deal is PC gaming gold

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Have you considered levelling up your gaming setup this Black Friday? This Samsung monitor is a solid pick and it won’t cost the Earth either, with £100 off right now.

Samsung’s Odyssey range includes some pretty pricey products but this G5 deal makes one of its cheaper options ever more affordable. The Samsung Odyssey G5 is £100 for Black Friday on Amazon, now just £199.

Pre-order the new PS5 Slim and grab £20 off with this code

Pre-order the new PS5 Slim and grab £20 off with this code

You can already get a discount on the new PS5 and it’s not even out yet. Nab it for £459 over at Currys with code SLIM20.

  • Currys
  • Save £20
  • Now £459
View Deal

This 27-inch monitor has been sitting at around £300 for most of this year, with the price finally dropping below £200 as we entered November. For the solid gaming specifications that you get here, £199 is massively appealing.

For that pleasingly low price, you’re getting a 27-inch curved display, teamed up with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and HDR 10 support. The curved panel measures 1000R, making for an immersive experience that fills up your peripheral vision.

It’s a combination of specs that makes this a solid all-rounder, whether you’re into visually impressive AAA games or blazingly fast competitive gaming. There’s AMD FreeSync Premium onboard too, helping to reduce screen tearing and input latency.

We haven’t tested this particular model here at Trusted Reviews, but we’ve gotten great impressions from the Odyssey range so far. The Odyssey G9 (2023) and Odyssey Neo G7 (2023) both received strong 4.5-star ratings.

Looking for a different deal?

In need of a gaming PC to pair this up with? This Acer RTX 4060 gaming PC is now just £799. PC gamers should also dive into our best Black Friday SSD deals page for some top storage offers. For a wider range of great discounts, head on over to our Black Friday Deals page.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

This MacBook Air M1 deal is my favourite Black Friday saving so far

This MacBook Air M1 deal is my favourite Black Friday saving so far

Max Parker 3 mins ago
We dare you to find a better Sonos Roam deal than this one

We dare you to find a better Sonos Roam deal than this one

Kob Monney 19 mins ago
Dyson’s entry level vacuum is at a bargain price

Dyson’s entry level vacuum is at a bargain price

Nick Rayner 25 mins ago
Foget the Pixel 7a, the Honor 90 is just £299.99 right now

Foget the Pixel 7a, the Honor 90 is just £299.99 right now

Max Parker 32 mins ago
This Black Friday bargain gets you 50GB data for £8

This Black Friday bargain gets you 50GB data for £8

Nick Rayner 40 mins ago
Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals: Discounts on Dyson, Shark and more

Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals: Discounts on Dyson, Shark and more

Hannah Davies 54 mins ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.