This RTX 4060 Acer gaming PC is a great Black Friday buy

Prebuilt gaming PCs take out the hassle of building your own PC and selecting components for yourself, offering a convenient measure for those who want to keep things simple. If you’re after a decent mid-range choice, this Acer Nitro option from Argos is one to look at.

It’s available from Argos for £799, netting you a £300 saving on a PC with modern components that should offer solid performance at 1080p and pushing into 1440p, if you so choose to.

However, if it isn’t your jam and you want to search for something further afield, then you can always check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals, which features quite a vast range of choices on all sorts of tech.

This Acer Nitro pre-built gaming PC is a solid choice for Black Friday

If you’re after a solid prebuilt gaming PC this Black Friday, this Acer Nitro PC, complete with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 and RTX 4060 is down to £799 from Argos.

In taking a look at this Acer Nitro pre-built, it packs in a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU – to be specific, it’s the Intel Core i5-13400F. It looks to be a solid performer with a total of 10 cores and 16 threads, making it a handy choice for multi-tasking, while a clock speed of up to 4.6GHz makes it a snappy performer, too.

The RTX 4060 inside is one of Nvidia’s latest GPUs and makes for a solid choice for 1080p and 1440p, even if the card itself is a little bit of a disappointing upgrade over the last gen model. Nonetheless, the 4060 packs in the fun of DLSS 3 and better ray tracing performance to offer a good card for 1080p and 1440p workloads.

Elsewhere, this Acer Nitro PC packs in 16GB of DDR4 RAM to give you enough headroom for intense workloads such as gaming, while a 1TB NVMe SSD offers you speedy storage for storing games, apps, and more on. Its case is also rather minimalistic with a black chassis and flecks of red because, well, it’s a gaming PC after all.

