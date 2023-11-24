Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday SSD Deals

Filled up your SSDs with the latest and greatest games? Or, still have a long-running backlog? Black Friday is the ideal time to expand your library capacity by nabbing a new SSD. We’ve rounded up the best.

You’ve arrived on this SSD deals-filled page so you must be in the hunt for new storage. The key decision to be made here is regarding size, that’s because it’ll dramatically impact the cost but you’ll also want plenty of room so this new purchase will serve you well. Speeds can be important too, with devices like the PS5 requiring a level of speed to accommodate its games.

Black Friday has arrived and we’ve already spent a ton of time finding the very best deals around. Right here, we’ve collected the top SSD deals, which we uncovered by checking out top retailers and finding true savings on their products. Some deals aren’t always that much of a true saving, so we’re always sure to check price history to make sure the offer is worth your while. We’ll be keeping this page updated throughout Black Friday and into Cyber Monday so do have a look around now then head back later too.

When is Black Friday 2023?

The day itself, Black Friday 2023, lands on Friday 24 November 2023, swiftly followed by Cyber Monday on Monday 27 November 2023.

The deals kicked off early with November 1st seeming to be the unofficial start date for many retailers.

What SSD deals do we expect from Black Friday 2023?

When they initially arrived on the scene, SSDs were a bit of a luxury. They’ve now moved on from being a pricey HDD upgrade to being widespread across many products, from the PS5 offering internal upgradeability to the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally as well as external SSDs from the likes of Samsung, Crucial and more. We’ve already started to see deals across those two external SSD brands, as well as plenty of internal offers too.

PC-compatible SSDs also remain a crucial part of any high-end gaming system too, and you’ll see M.2 models that’ll work for gaming PCs and the PS5 getting some appealing price cuts. The storage expansion cards for the latest Xbox consoles seem the latest likely to get big discounts but we’ve already seen them get an early reduction.

What were the SSD deals like on Black Friday 2022?

On Black Friday 2022, we saw a lot of deals on internal M.2 SSDs, with retailers taking advantage of PC and PS5 owners wanting to expand their gaming libraries. Savings on brands like WD, Samsung, Seagate and more saw SSD discounts around the 20-40% mark, not quite venturing as low as half price.

Best Black Friday SSD deals

Get 4TB of reliable SATA SSD storage on the cheap with this Samsung 870 EVO Amazon deal SATA SSD storage is still a viable choice for most people in 2023 for affordably storing data, and this 4TB Samsung 870 EVO proves that with this Amazon deal knocking 32 percent off its list price. Amazon UK

Was £252.79

£170.99 View Deal

Save a whopping £69 on the WD Black SN770 1TB SSD If you’re runnnig out of storage space on your gaming PC, then a new SSD is a great solution. This WD Black SN77 1TB SSD is avaialable for just £62.99 during the Black Friday sale, making it one of the best bargains yet. Box.co.uk

Save £69

Now £62.99 View Deal