Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday SSD Deals
Filled up your SSDs with the latest and greatest games? Or, still have a long-running backlog? Black Friday is the ideal time to expand your library capacity by nabbing a new SSD. We’ve rounded up the best.
You’ve arrived on this SSD deals-filled page so you must be in the hunt for new storage. The key decision to be made here is regarding size, that’s because it’ll dramatically impact the cost but you’ll also want plenty of room so this new purchase will serve you well. Speeds can be important too, with devices like the PS5 requiring a level of speed to accommodate its games.
Black Friday has arrived and we’ve already spent a ton of time finding the very best deals around. Right here, we’ve collected the top SSD deals, which we uncovered by checking out top retailers and finding true savings on their products. Some deals aren’t always that much of a true saving, so we’re always sure to check price history to make sure the offer is worth your while. We’ll be keeping this page updated throughout Black Friday and into Cyber Monday so do have a look around now then head back later too.
When is Black Friday 2023?
The day itself, Black Friday 2023, lands on Friday 24 November 2023, swiftly followed by Cyber Monday on Monday 27 November 2023.
The deals kicked off early with November 1st seeming to be the unofficial start date for many retailers.
What SSD deals do we expect from Black Friday 2023?
When they initially arrived on the scene, SSDs were a bit of a luxury. They’ve now moved on from being a pricey HDD upgrade to being widespread across many products, from the PS5 offering internal upgradeability to the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally as well as external SSDs from the likes of Samsung, Crucial and more. We’ve already started to see deals across those two external SSD brands, as well as plenty of internal offers too.
PC-compatible SSDs also remain a crucial part of any high-end gaming system too, and you’ll see M.2 models that’ll work for gaming PCs and the PS5 getting some appealing price cuts. The storage expansion cards for the latest Xbox consoles seem the latest likely to get big discounts but we’ve already seen them get an early reduction.
What were the SSD deals like on Black Friday 2022?
On Black Friday 2022, we saw a lot of deals on internal M.2 SSDs, with retailers taking advantage of PC and PS5 owners wanting to expand their gaming libraries. Savings on brands like WD, Samsung, Seagate and more saw SSD discounts around the 20-40% mark, not quite venturing as low as half price.
Best Black Friday SSD deals
Get 4TB of reliable SATA SSD storage on the cheap with this Samsung 870 EVO Amazon deal
SATA SSD storage is still a viable choice for most people in 2023 for affordably storing data, and this 4TB Samsung 870 EVO proves that with this Amazon deal knocking 32 percent off its list price.
- Amazon UK
- Was £252.79
- £170.99
- Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD 1TB – Was £77.61, Now £64.99
- Crucial P3 4TB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD – Was £187.99, Now £155.99
- Crucial MX500 4TB SATA 2.5 Inch Internal SSD – Was £177.97, Now £159.99
- Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade 2TB M.2 2280 SSD – Was £119.99, Now £89.99
- Crucial P3 Plus 4TB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD – Was £182.99, Now £163.99
- WD_BLACK SN770 2TB M.2 2280 Game Drive – Was £107, Now £84.90
- Samsung 990 PRO Heatsink SSD 2TB for PS5 – Was £191.79, Now £160.84
- Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S – Was £109.99, Now £89.96
- Seagate Game Drive M.2 SSD for PS5 – Was £95.33, Now £72.99
- Samsung 990 PRO SSD 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 – Was £109, Now £89.99
- Crucial X10 Pro 1TB Portable SSD – Was £108.99, Now £93.99
- SanDisk Professional 4TB Pro-G40 SSD Ultra-Rugged – Was £635, Now £586.96
- WD Blue 2TB M.2 SATA SSD – Was £103.45, Now £94
- Sabrent M.2 NVMe SSD 500GB Gen 4 with PS5 Heatsink – Was £66.99, Now £56.99
- Crucial X9 4TB Portable SSD – Was £239.99, Now £182.99
Save a whopping £69 on the WD Black SN770 1TB SSD
If you’re runnnig out of storage space on your gaming PC, then a new SSD is a great solution. This WD Black SN77 1TB SSD is avaialable for just £62.99 during the Black Friday sale, making it one of the best bargains yet.
- Box.co.uk
- Save £69
- Now £62.99
FAQs
All of the SSD brands listed above are reliable, although Samsung EVO is one of the better-known ranges and offers several fantastic options.
It depends on what you need the SSD for. Video games can take up a lot of space, with the latest Call of Duty games demanding over 100GB. That means you’re best off going with a 1TB SSD if you can stretch your budget. But if you just need an SSD for your productivity PC, you’ll likely be fine with 256GB or 512GB.
Not all of them. If you need an SSD for the PS5, then be sure to delve into the specifications as PS5 compatibility will typically be highlighted.