This Meta Quest 2 deal gets you a free £50 Amazon gift card

The Black Friday sales are in full swing even though we’re still a week away from the traditional big deal day. That means there are already impressive deals on all things tech from various UK retailers, including online giant Amazon.

One particularly impressive Amazon deal not only hacks £50 off the £299 RRP of the hugely popular Meta Quest 2 VR headset but also throws in a free £50 Amazon gift card for good measure. That’s a pretty tempting deal that’ll let you net yourself some Quest accessories on Amazon, essentially free of charge.

The Meta Quest 2 has had an interesting time in terms of price. It was initially launched at £299, before going up to £399 in 2022, before dropping back down to its original £299 RRP with the release of the newer Quest 3.

The newer model does boast significant improvements over the Quest 2, but it costs a lot more at £479, and if you’ve never used VR before, the Quest 2 still represents a great starting point – especially at this discounted price.

In fact, Amazon price tracker Keepa shows that this is the lowest price the Quest 2 has been in the past three years. So, if you’re tempted, this is pretty much as good as it will get!

Is the VR headset still worth a buy in 2023? Pros Fantastic wireless performance

Improved screen resolution

Massive library of games, especially with Oculus Link

Relatively affordable price Cons Battery life is still pretty short

Oculus Link cable isn’t included, and is very expensive

The Meta Quest 2 changed the game when it was released back in 2020. The second-gen standalone VR headset boasted a number of benefits over the original Meta Quest, including a refreshed design, improved optics and better processing power in the form of the Snapdragon XR2 – a chipset that’s still readily used by VR manufacturers in 2023.

The headset’s inside-out tracking is near-flawless, and accurate 1:1 tracking delivers an immersive virtual experience whether you’re using the bundled Quest controllers or your hands, with built-in hand tracking tech.

It’s the Quest Store that really makes the Quest 2 though; compared to pretty much every other standalone VR headset on the market, the Quest Store boasts the biggest and best range of VR apps and games, from popular favourites like Beat Saber to exercise-focused apps like Les Mills Body Combat, and the library is constantly expanding too.

Crucially, the Meta Quest 2 remains a tempting option, even with the release of the newer Quest 3. The increased price of the newer model makes the Quest 2 a tremendous entry-level headset for those who have yet to try out virtual reality without splashing out on all the bells and whistles that only experienced VR users can fully appreciate.

For more information on the VR headset, take a look at our comprehensive Meta Quest 2 review.

