Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Meta Quest 2 deal gets you a free £50 Amazon gift card

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

The Black Friday sales are in full swing even though we’re still a week away from the traditional big deal day. That means there are already impressive deals on all things tech from various UK retailers, including online giant Amazon.

One particularly impressive Amazon deal not only hacks £50 off the £299 RRP of the hugely popular Meta Quest 2 VR headset but also throws in a free £50 Amazon gift card for good measure. That’s a pretty tempting deal that’ll let you net yourself some Quest accessories on Amazon, essentially free of charge.

Get £50 off the Meta Quest 2 and a free £50 gift card

Get £50 off the Meta Quest 2 and a free £50 gift card

Amazon has not only reduced the price of the Meta Quest 2 VR headset by £50 to £249, but it’s also throwing in a free £50 Amazon gift card for good measure!

  • Amazon
  • £50 off (and free £50 gift card)
  • £249
View Deal

The Meta Quest 2 has had an interesting time in terms of price. It was initially launched at £299, before going up to £399 in 2022, before dropping back down to its original £299 RRP with the release of the newer Quest 3.

The newer model does boast significant improvements over the Quest 2, but it costs a lot more at £479, and if you’ve never used VR before, the Quest 2 still represents a great starting point – especially at this discounted price.

In fact, Amazon price tracker Keepa shows that this is the lowest price the Quest 2 has been in the past three years. So, if you’re tempted, this is pretty much as good as it will get!

Oculus Quest 2
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Highly Recommended

Is the VR headset still worth a buy in 2023?

Pros

  • Fantastic wireless performance
  • Improved screen resolution
  • Massive library of games, especially with Oculus Link
  • Relatively affordable price

Cons

  • Battery life is still pretty short
  • Oculus Link cable isn’t included, and is very expensive

The Meta Quest 2 changed the game when it was released back in 2020. The second-gen standalone VR headset boasted a number of benefits over the original Meta Quest, including a refreshed design, improved optics and better processing power in the form of the Snapdragon XR2 – a chipset that’s still readily used by VR manufacturers in 2023.

The headset’s inside-out tracking is near-flawless, and accurate 1:1 tracking delivers an immersive virtual experience whether you’re using the bundled Quest controllers or your hands, with built-in hand tracking tech.

It’s the Quest Store that really makes the Quest 2 though; compared to pretty much every other standalone VR headset on the market, the Quest Store boasts the biggest and best range of VR apps and games, from popular favourites like Beat Saber to exercise-focused apps like Les Mills Body Combat, and the library is constantly expanding too.

Crucially, the Meta Quest 2 remains a tempting option, even with the release of the newer Quest 3. The increased price of the newer model makes the Quest 2 a tremendous entry-level headset for those who have yet to try out virtual reality without splashing out on all the bells and whistles that only experienced VR users can fully appreciate.

For more information on the VR headset, take a look at our comprehensive Meta Quest 2 review.

Looking for another deal?

If the Meta Quest 2 isn’t to your liking, why not consider the PS5? Argos is offering an impressive PS5 bundle for Black Friday, and we’re also tracking all the best early Black Friday deals live if you want to bag yourself a bargain on tech.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

Save £90 on Ninja’s Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer with this Black Friday bargain

Save £90 on Ninja’s Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer with this Black Friday bargain

Alec Evans 16 mins ago
Amazon’s got a slick Black Friday saving on the iPad 10

Amazon’s got a slick Black Friday saving on the iPad 10

Hannah Davies 19 mins ago
Argos’ Black Friday PS5 bundle is a must-buy for gamers everywhere

Argos’ Black Friday PS5 bundle is a must-buy for gamers everywhere

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
LG’s Mini LED TV just fell to its lowest price on Amazon

LG’s Mini LED TV just fell to its lowest price on Amazon

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
You need to see Best Buy’s price slash on the Sony WH-1000XM5

You need to see Best Buy’s price slash on the Sony WH-1000XM5

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Wahoo! This Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red deal is absolutely amazing

Wahoo! This Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red deal is absolutely amazing

Ryan Jones 20 hours ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.